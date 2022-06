TOOL Announces 'Fear Inoculum' 3-Disc, 180-Gram Vinyl Release

TOOL's critically acclaimed, Grammy Award-winning fifth album, "Fear Inoculum", will be made available as a three-disc, 180-gram vinyl release on August 5 via RCA Records.

The collection, which is available for pre-order now, features new artwork from TOOL guitarist Adam Jones, and is housed in a triple gatefold jacket with an exclusive poster.

"Fear Inoculum" vinyl track listing:

Disc 1:

01. Fear Inoculum

02. Pneuma

03. Invincible

Disc 2:

01. Legion Inoculant

02. Descending

03. Culling Voices

04. Chocolate Chip Trip

Disc 3:

01. 7empest

02. Mockingbeat

Quite possibly the era's most highly anticipated album, "Fear Inoculum" arrived in August of 2019. Debuting at No. 1 on Billboard's Top 200, the album earned heaps of critical praise with NPR saying, "'Fear Inoculum' was worth the 13-year wait," Revolver proclaiming the album "a masterpiece to be dissected for years to come" and Consequence saying the release finds "TOOL in peak performance."

Earlier this year, TOOL released "Opiate2", a re-imagined and extended version of the 1992 EP's title track and an accompanying short film, marking the band's first new video in 15 years. The band also unveiled the first incarnation of "Fear Inoculum" vinyl, dubbed the Ultra Deluxe edition, the limited offering included five 180-gram vinyl discs emblazoned with a unique etching and accompanied by an elaborate pictorial booklet including never-before-seen artwork.

TOOL formed in 1990, releasing five studio albums: "Undertow" (1993),"├ćnima" (1996),"Lateralus" (2001),"10,000 Days" (2006) and "Fear Inoculum" (2019); two EPs: "72826" (1991) and "Opiate" (1992),and the limited-edition boxset "Salival" (2000). The band has won four Grammy Awards: "Best Metal Performance" (1998, "├ćnima"),"Best Metal Performance" (2002, "Schism"),"Best Recording Package" (2007, "10,000 Days") and "Best Metal Performance" (2020, "7empest").

TOOL is Danny Carey (drums),Justin Chancellor (bass),Adam Jones (guitar) and Maynard James Keenan (vocals).

Photo credit: Travis Shinn