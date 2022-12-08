TOOL's DANNY CAREY Due In Court Next Week Over Alleged Assault

According to Fox 4, TOOL drummer Danny Carey will have his first hearing next week in connection with his arrest last year at Kansas City International Airport.

Danny has a hearing in municipal court scheduled for December 15 after the case was continued (a legal term for a delay, postponement or rescheduling of a trial or other court proceeding) seven times since the incident.

Carey was arrested on December 12, 2021 for an alleged assault at the airport. In TMZ's video of the incident, Carey can be heard berating the officers and telling the person filming him to "videotape all of this." The musician, who could be seen wearing a Kansas City Chiefs jersey, kept asking one of the officers, "Who did I assault?" and exclaiming, "I just want to get the fuck out of here." At the end of the video, two officers could be seen pushing Carey against a glass wall outside the airport, with one officer ordering Carey not to get too close to them. The officers then slapped cuffs around Carey's wrists, with one of them telling the drummer to "quit resisting now."

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources say Carey allegedly assaulted an employee working security at the airport. A police report stated that Carey allegedly shoved two fingers in the worker's chest and repeatedly yelled, "You're a fucking f****t!"

The 61-year-old musician was booked for misdemeanor assault and was released on bond.

A spokesperson for the Kansas City Aviation Department told Rolling Stone at the time: "Regarding the request for body and dash cam video, our police force does not have this technology. The police report has been forwarded to the prosecutor's office for review."

Carey's arrest came one day after he performed the Jimi Hendrix song "Fire" at the University of Kansas vs. the University of Missouri men's basketball game in Lawrence, Kansas.

TOOL formed in 1990 and has released five studio albums thus far: "Undertow" (1993),"Ænima" (1996),"Lateralus" (2001),"10,000 Days" (2006) and "Fear Inoculum" (2019); two EPs: "72826" (1991) and "Opiate" (1992); and the limited-edition boxset, "Salival" (2000). The band has won four Grammy Awards: Best Metal Performance (1998, "Ænima"),"Best Metal Performance" (2002, "Schism"),"Best Recording Package" (2007, "10,000 Days") and "Best Metal Performance" (2020, "7empest").

"Fear Inoculum" arrived in August of 2019, following years of anticipation. The album debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top 200, shattering sales and radio records while also earning widespread critical praise.

Photo: Kansas City Police Department