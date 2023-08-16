Trailer Released For 'Mr. Jimmy' Documentary About Japanese Guitarist Devoted To Honoring JIMMY PAGE

Abramorama has shared the official trailer for the documentary film "Mr. Jimmy" about Japanese guitarist Akio Sakurai, who has dedicated his life to emulating iconic LED ZEPPELIN guitarist Jimmy Page.

The film, which first premiered at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival four years ago, will finally land in theaters worldwide at the beginning of September.

In snowbound Tokamachi, Japan, teenaged Akio Sakurai took refuge in his room, escaping to another world with a pair of headphones and a pile of LED ZEPPELIN records. Moving to Tokyo, Akio worked as a kimono salesman by day, and by night became "Mr. Jimmy", adopting the guitar chops and persona of Jimmy Page. For 30 years, Akio recreated vintage ZEPPELIN concerts note-for-note in small Tokyo clubs, until the real Jimmy Page stopped by one night, and Akio's life changed forever. Inspired by Page's ovation, Akio quits his "salary man" job, leaving behind his family to move to Los Angeles and join LED ZEPAGAIN. Cultures clash, and Akio's idyllic vision of America meets with reality — until Jason Bonham, son of legendary LED ZEPPELIN drummer John Bonham, calls and invites Akio to audition for, and later join, his touring show JASON BONHAM'S LED ZEPPELIN EVENING.

"Mr. Jimmy" is directed and produced by the filmmaker Peter Michael Dowd, who reportedly spent nearly eight years and took countless trips to Japan to bringing Mr. Jimmy's story to life.

With the approval of LED ZEPPELIN, the film features 30 of the band's classic songs as performed by Sakurai. The film additionally includes Page's songwriting before and after LED ZEPPELIN, with THE YARDBIRDS' "White Summer" and THE FIRM's "Midnight Moonlight", both performed by Sakurai.