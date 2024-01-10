TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Donates $1 Million To Charities Nationwide Across 2023 Winter Tour

TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA (TSO),the multi-platinum rock group renowned for its dazzling holiday concert spectaculars, brought music and magic to more than just audiences — they spread holiday cheer with a total of $1 million in donations to local charities across the country during their recently concluded "The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve - The Best of TSO & More" winter tour.

Keeping with TSO's late founder Paul O'Neill's vision to spread holiday joy and support to communities in need, TSO remains one of rock's most charitable bands. For every ticket sold at their 104 performances in 62 cities, TSO committed at least $1 to support local organizations working to bring hope and help to their communities. This longstanding tradition has seen the group donate nearly $19 million since its touring debut, directly impacting countless lives.

One particularly heartwarming example emerged in Cleveland, Ohio. During TSO's sold-out shows at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, proceeds from ticket sales, along with a generous $65,000 contribution from local sponsor Minutemen Family Of Companies, amounted to a $90,856 for St. Augustine Hunger Center.

"We are incredibly grateful for TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA's long-standing commitment to supporting local organizations addressing unmet community needs," said Fredy Robles, chief program officer of Catholic Charities, Diocese Of Cleveland. "Here in Cleveland, we know one in seven people is food insecure, meaning they do not know where their next meal will come from. We distributed 13,000 meals through our 2023 St. Augustine Hunger Center Christmas meals campaign, and we look forward to all that will come in 2024 thanks to TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA's generous gift."

The Mason Dixon Christmas Wish Fund said, "From the bottom of our hearts, the Mason Dixon Christmas Wish Fund (a 501 C-3 charity) thanks the TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA for your ongoing generosity and support. With the $250,000 donated over the years, you've helped a lot of families in the Tampa Bay Area. God Bless TSO."

Beyond St. Augustine Hunger Center and The Mason Dixon Christmas Wish Fund, dozens of incredible causes across the country benefited from TSO's generosity. Notable examples include $38,338 being awarded to Tampa charities The Calta Family Foundation and Mason Dixon Christmas Wish; $35,786 being presented to Cincinnati charities the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, The Dragonfly Foundation, Toys For Tots, NewPath Child and Family Solutions, and The Music Resource Center; as well as $24,260 given in Columbus to Ronald McDonald House Charities Of Central Ohio and The Salvation Army in Central Ohio.

For over two decades, TSO enthralled audiences with its captivating live shows, drawing in approximately 19 million fans to over 2,000 Winter Tour performances. Their ongoing dedication to charitable giving, exemplified by this $1 million campaign, added another layer of warmth to TSO's enduring holiday magic.