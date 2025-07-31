TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA's 'Beethoven's Last Night' To Be Made Available On Vinyl For First Time

TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA's acclaimed rock opera "Beethoven's Last Night" will make its vinyl debut on September 12 as the band celebrates the album's 25th anniversary.

The 2LP set will be available in two distinct editions. A special version featuring a lenticular cover — with dynamic 3D-style artwork — will be offered through Rhino.com and TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA. A red vinyl edition will also be available from stores and online retailers.

"Beethoven's Last Night" (2000) tells a dramatic tale that imagines the final hours of Ludwig van Beethoven as he faces down the devil. Drawing on his most iconic melodies, the album blends classical themes with hard rock and theatrical storytelling. It introduces a vivid cast of characters — Fate, her son Twist and Mephistopheles — who drive the narrative to its dramatic conclusion.

TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA was founded by the late Paul O'Neill, whose vision of a rock opera fused with classical themes and elaborate live productions reshaped the concert experience. With over 10 million albums sold, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA has helped a new generation rediscover the power of the rock opera. Since launching its annual winter tour in 1999, TSO has grown into one of the world's top live acts, performing for more than 100 million fans. The band has also donated over $11 million to charity through ticket sales and community initiatives, reflecting O'Neill's belief in music as a force for good.

Ever since TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA embarked on their first tour — a modest seven-show run of theaters in the Northeast and Midwest — in 1999, the group's lineup has featured four members of SAVATAGE, the pioneering metal group from which TSO spawned: bassist Johnny Lee Middleton, drummer Jeff Plate and guitarists Al Pitrelli and Chris Caffery.

Two and a half decades and hundreds of sold-out arena shows later, all four musicians still tour with the band each winter, albeit as members of different touring troupes — Pitrelli and Middleton are the longtime anchors of "TSO West," while Plate and Caffery are stalwarts of "TSO East." In 2015, vocalist Zachary Stevens — who fronted SAVATAGE from 1993 to 1999 and is performing with the group as part of its 2025 reunion — began touring with TSO East as well.

TSO released a series of rock operas. There's 1996's "Christmas Eve And Other Stories", 1998's "The Christmas Attic", 2004's "Lost Christmas Eve", 2009's "Night Castle", 2012's "Dreams Of Fireflies" and 2015's "Letters Of The Labyrinth". More than 10 million TSO albums have been sold.

"Beethoven's Last Night" 2LP track listing:

LP One

Side One

01. Overture

02. Midnight

03. Fate

04. What Good This Deafness

05. Mephistopheles

06. What Is Eternal

07. The Moment

Side Two

01. Vienna

02. Mozart

03. The Dreams Of Candlelight

04. Requiem (The Fifth)

05. I'll Keep Your Secrets

LP Two

Side One

01. The Dark

02. Fur Elise

03. After The Fall

04. A Last Illusion

05. This Is Who You Are

Side Two

01. Beethoven

02. Mephistopheles' Return

03. Misery

04. Who Is This Child

05. A Final Dream