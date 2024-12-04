TREMONTI Releases Music Video For Title Track Of Upcoming 'The End Will Show Us How' Album

CREED and ALTER BRIDGE guitarist/songwriter Mark Tremonti will release the sixth album from his solo band TREMONTI, "The End Will Show Us How", on January 10, 2025 via longtime partner Napalm Records. The official music video for the LP's fourth single, the "The End Will Show Us How" title track, can be seen below.

"The End Will Show Us How" kicks off with the signature finger picking that has been a facet of Mark's entire career. Singing about the moment of clarity that comes from the decisions made throughout life, TREMONTI paints a reflective portrait that becomes instantly relatable to every listener. Backed by Eric Friedman (guitars),Tanner Keegan (bass) and Ryan Bennett (drums),Mark delivers another mid-tempo classic to the TREMONTI catalog.

With a musical catalog that includes 18 previously released full-length albums from his work with CREED, ALTER BRIDGE and various solo endeavors, Tremonti is back with a collection of 12 original compositions that continues his musical evolution while showcasing his ability to write memorable songs — something he has done for nearly three decades. Mark is backed in TREMONTI by Eric Friedman (guitars),Tanner Keegan (bass) and Ryan Bennett (drums). Each song on "The End Will Show Us How" will take the listener on a journey as Mark set out to create an album of a dozen individual compositions each unique from the other. The debut single "Just Too Much" is a perfect example of this. The song opens with a driving guitar riff — the basis for the entire song — as Mark delivers the message to keep pushing forward no matter what adversity is in front of you. An official music video for the single directed by J.T. Ibanez can be seen below.

TREMONTI's musicianship and songwriting is on full display on each song on "The End Will Show Us How". Tracks like the opener "The Mother, The Earth And I" the thought-provoking "It's Not Over" and the epic closer "All The Wicked Things" show that Mark continues to create compositions that continue to engage audiences — both old and new fans alike. "Nails" is a musical idea that Mark has had for years and finally found the inspiration to complete. "Tomorrow We Will Fail" is an inspirational piece that talks about not putting off until tomorrow something you can conquer today. "Now That I've Made It" is a message for anyone who has ever had anyone doubt them and try to hold them back from following their dreams. "The End Will Show Us How" was produced by longtime friend and collaborator Michael "Elvis" Baskette — the producer Mark has worked with exclusively since 2007.

The track listing for "The End Will Show Us How" is:

01. The Mother, The Earth And I

02. One More Time

03. Just Too Much

04. Nails

05. It's Not Over

06. The End Will Show Us How

07. Tomorrow We Will Fail

08. I'll Take My Chances

09. The Bottom

10. Live In Fear

11. Now That I've Made It

12. All The Wicked Things

Mark Tremonti is currently on tour across the United States with the recently reunited CREED. TREMONTI will tour around the globe in support of "The End Will Show Us How" in 2025.

After three decades, 18 full-length albums, and thousands of shows, Tremonti continues to relentlessly push himself as a guitarist, a vocalist, and a songwriter, above all. This unstoppable drive has underscored his catalog earmarked by a Grammy Award, cumulative streams in the billions, and total sales of 60 million units worldwide across his inexhaustible output with CREED, ALTER BRIDGE and solo band TREMONTI. Distinguished as Guitar World's "Guitarist Of The Decade," selected as a flagship PRS endorsee, and celebrated on the covers of numerous publications worldwide, he approaches the guitar with an insatiable curiosity and innate need to create. At the same time, he constantly stretches his voice, reaching new heights with each subsequent project. His voice, writing, and playing have supercharged TREMONTI as a force in its own right. The band has delivered a string of celebrated releases, including "All I Was" (2012),"Cauterize" (2015),"Dust" (2016),"A Dying Machine" (2019) accompanied by an acclaimed novel of the same name co-written by Mark with John Shirley, and "Marching In Time" (2021). Earning acclaim, Kerrang! hailed the latter as "another worthy chapter in its creator's well-populated book," and American Songwriter praised how "'Marching In Time' is structured around denser melodies and reflective epistles prodding around chunkier riffs." Loudwire applauded the title track as "hypnotically epic," and Guitar World readers voted "Now And Forever" as "The Best Riff of 2021."

Photo credit: Chuck Brueckmann