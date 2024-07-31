  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

TRIBULATION Announces 'Sub Rosa In Æternum' Album

July 31, 2024

Sweden's goth metal maestros TRIBULATION will release their sixth studio album, "Sub Rosa In Æternum", on November 1 via Century Media Records.

On the follow-up to 2021's "Where The Gloom Becomes Sound", TRIBULATION conjures a new beast. Part psychological horror of Italian cinema, part gaunt British goth, and part Art Deco opulence, "Sub Rosa In Æternum" is a blazing torch upon a cloudy, skeleton sky.

The official lyric video for TRIBULATION's new single, "Tainted Skies", can be seen below.

TRIBULATION guitarist Adam Zaars comments on the new single and lyric video: "The old and the new. 'Tainted Skies' is a fairly straight forward TRIBULATION song written by Joseph. He gives the whole sound his own spin and takes us through murky depths and shadowy skies, from death to new life."

In June, TRIBULATION released the first single from "Sub Rosa In Æternum", "Saturn Coming Down". Accompanied by a haunting music video, the single revealed a new side of the band while staying true to their dark sound and compelling melodies.

TRIBULATION will support legendary progressive metal pioneers OPETH on their North America tour this October 2024, with their last show on Halloween in San Francisco.

TRIBULATION is known for its unique blend of gothic and death metal. Formed in 2005, the band consists of Johannes Andersson (vocals/bass),Adam Zaars (guitar),Joseph Tholl (guitar) and Oscar Leander (drums). They have released several captivating albums during their career and are renowned for their theatrical live performances. "Tainted Skies" and "Saturn Coming Down" mark the first batch of releases from the band after their 2023 EP "Hamartia", which has achieved critical acclaim after TRIBULATION's award-winning last studio album "Where the Gloom Becomes Sound" in 2021.

TRIBULATION is:

Johannes Andersson - vocals, bass
Adam Zaars - guitars
Joseph Tholl - guitars
Oscar Leander - drums

Photo credit: Damón Zurawski

Find more on Tribulation
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).