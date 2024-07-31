TRIBULATION Announces 'Sub Rosa In Æternum' Album

Sweden's goth metal maestros TRIBULATION will release their sixth studio album, "Sub Rosa In Æternum", on November 1 via Century Media Records.

On the follow-up to 2021's "Where The Gloom Becomes Sound", TRIBULATION conjures a new beast. Part psychological horror of Italian cinema, part gaunt British goth, and part Art Deco opulence, "Sub Rosa In Æternum" is a blazing torch upon a cloudy, skeleton sky.

The official lyric video for TRIBULATION's new single, "Tainted Skies", can be seen below.

TRIBULATION guitarist Adam Zaars comments on the new single and lyric video: "The old and the new. 'Tainted Skies' is a fairly straight forward TRIBULATION song written by Joseph. He gives the whole sound his own spin and takes us through murky depths and shadowy skies, from death to new life."

In June, TRIBULATION released the first single from "Sub Rosa In Æternum", "Saturn Coming Down". Accompanied by a haunting music video, the single revealed a new side of the band while staying true to their dark sound and compelling melodies.

TRIBULATION will support legendary progressive metal pioneers OPETH on their North America tour this October 2024, with their last show on Halloween in San Francisco.

TRIBULATION is known for its unique blend of gothic and death metal. Formed in 2005, the band consists of Johannes Andersson (vocals/bass),Adam Zaars (guitar),Joseph Tholl (guitar) and Oscar Leander (drums). They have released several captivating albums during their career and are renowned for their theatrical live performances. "Tainted Skies" and "Saturn Coming Down" mark the first batch of releases from the band after their 2023 EP "Hamartia", which has achieved critical acclaim after TRIBULATION's award-winning last studio album "Where the Gloom Becomes Sound" in 2021.

TRIBULATION is:

Johannes Andersson - vocals, bass

Adam Zaars - guitars

Joseph Tholl - guitars

Oscar Leander - drums

Photo credit: Damón Zurawski