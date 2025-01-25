TRIVIUM Is Looking Forward To 'Channeling Energy' From 'The Poisoned Ascendancy' Tour Into New Album

In a new interview with Jorge Fretes of Spain's GoetiaMedia, TRIVIUM guitarist Corey Beaulieu spoke about the band's upcoming "The Poisoned Ascendancy" tour during which TRIVIUM and BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE will celebrate the 20th anniversary of "Ascendancy" and "The Poison" albums, respectively, by playing them in full. Asked if there are plans for TRIVIUM to celebrate the upcoming 20th anniversaries of any other albums, such as 2008's "Shogun", Corey said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We've seen over the years that a lot of bands, doing anniversary tours has been kind of like, I guess, a popular thing to do. Some bands have done it 10 years after a record came out or whatever, and we always just kind of thought that, 'Hey, if people still care after 20 years, that'll be like the time to think about doing something' and whatever. So, especially 'Ascendancy' our first big thing that kind of people heard of us, so that kind of made a big impact, so we figured 'Ascendancy' was a good record to do it on. Some of our records probably we wouldn't."

He continued: "We did a little thing on our last U.K. tour. It was the 'Shogun' 15th anniversary and we played a couple of extra songs from it. But 'Shogun', I'm sure there'd be a lot of fans that would love for us to play that record from start to finish, but that record is so musically demanding that I don't know if I could manage wanting to do a whole tour of playing just that record. I'd probably just be mentally exhausted. But, no, it's cool to do this record 'cause it was so special of a record for us and the fans. We have a lot of records that'll be turning 20 — 'The Crusade' turns 20 the year after, and then 'Shogun' and stuff like that — but we'll be probably back into focusing on new music. But there'll be some cool stuff for anniversary stuff coming out that people can collect and buy, but probably spending a year of touring for another record is not gonna be something that's gonna be popping up anytime soon. So this is a kind of our one-time thing for now. I know BULLET, talking to them, I know they're in the same boat, like, once we get done doing this anniversary run together, they've been in the studio. [The plan is to get] some new tunes and stuff out and kind of moving on to the next record. But it's gonna be exciting. I think playing a record like 'Ascendancy' on tour and the energy of the crowd, we're definitely looking forward to kind of channeling that, playing those songs and getting that energy from the fans and kind of channeling that into new music and hopefully capture some of that intensity from the tour and project that back into a new record that people will be pumped on."

Last September, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE and TRIVIUM announced the North American dates for "The Poisoned Ascendancy" tour. Support on the trek will come from AUGUST BURNS RED, with SYLOSIS and BLEED FROM WITHIN appearing on select shows.

Produced by Live Nation, the 26-city tour kicks off on March 30 at PNE Forum in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, making stops across North America in Las Vegas, Chicago, New York and more before wrapping up in Raleigh, North Carolina at Red Hat Amphitheater on May 18.

"The Poisoned Ascendancy" will launch in the U.K. in late January 2025 for six shows, before the two bands, along with support act ORBIT CULTURE, head over to mainland Europe for 18 more concerts.

Released in March of 2005, TRIVIUM crafted a classic in the form of "Ascendancy". It concluded 2005 as Kerrang!'s "Album Of The Year," went gold in the U.K., and has since surpassed global sales of 500,000 copies. Opening the main stage of Download festival that year, the Floridian four piece — barely out of their teens — delivered a set that left all who witnessed it in no doubt that they were looking at future legends, with Kerrang! readers later voting it as the tenth best gig of all time.

TRIVIUM's latest album, "In The Court Of The Dragon", came out in October 2021 via TRIVIUM's longtime label Roadrunner Records. The record was produced and mixed by Josh Wilbur and recorded in the fall of 2020 at Full Sail University in Orlando. The album cover is an original oil painting by French artist Mathieu Nozieres.

TRIVIUM supported MEGADETH and LAMB OF GOD on the 2022 leg of "The Metal Tour Of The Year".