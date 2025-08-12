TRIVIUM's COREY BEAULIEU On 'Struck Dead' EP: We Wanted To 'Use Nostalgia' Of Revisiting 'Ascendancy' To 'Hype Up New Music'

At last weekend's Bloodstock Open Air festival, TRIVIUM guitarist Corey Beaulieu spoke to Forever Loud about the band's upcoming three-song EP "Struck Dead" which will arrive on October 31 via longtime label Roadrunner. It was produced by TRIVIUM and recorded with Mark Lewis at the band's Hangar Studios in Orlando, Florida. It was mixed and mastered by Josh Wilbur. Corey said: "We had all of last year off and we were rehearsing for [TRIVIUM's recent tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of the band's second album and Roadrunner debut] 'Ascendancy'. So we'd go up a couple times a week and just play the record from start to finish. And then we knew, 'cause we had the studio construction [at Hangar] going on, we knew by the time that the studio was finished, we obviously wanted to take it for a test run and make sure everything was working properly. So we were just, like, 'Hey, let's just write a…' Originally it was, like, 'Let's just write a song so we have something to record.' And then it was kind of while we were doing this anniversary tour, [we wanted to] drop a song in the middle of it to kind of use, I guess, the nostalgia to kind of hype up new music for eventually a new record. And then when all the plans changed — we wrote the song, but we had so much time, we ended up, like, 'Oh…' [We] wrote another song and we wrote another song, and next thing we had three songs and so we just recorded 'em all. And we weren't really sure what we were gonna do, if we were just gonna release like one song at a time kind of down the line as standalone singles. And then once the touring plans changed, that kind of a changed our mindset of what we should do with the music. And it turned into a three-song EP instead of just a song here or there. So we kind of made it a little mini release to hold people over till we have the time off to dive into the next album."

TRIVIUM performed "Bury Me With My Screams", the lead single from "Struck Dead", live for the first time at Bloodstock Open Air on August 8 after the song was officially released earlier that day. Corey told Forever Loud about the response to the track: "[It] seems like a lot of people have been listening to it, checking it out. So hopefully there'll be a couple people in the crowd [at Bloodstock] that heard it before they showed up here.

"When we wrote it last year when we were rehearsing, we've probably been playing that song for almost a year or so," Corey revealed. "Playing it in the set, it kind of feels like an old song to us at this point, since we played it so many times up until this point. So, it'll fit right in real naturally with the rest of the songs in the set."

When "Bury Me With My Screams" was first released, TRIVIUM bassist Paolo Gregoletto said in a statement: "In 2023, we decided it was finally time to take the next step with the Hangar space we purchased — it was time to turn it into a full studio. We brought in designer Roger D'Arcy, thanks to an introduction from Mark Lewis, and set out on a year-long build. While construction was underway, we were deep in rehearsals for 'The Poisoned Ascendancy' tour, celebrating 'Ascendancy''s 20th anniversary. What started as an idea to release one single during the tour quickly grew into two, then three, as we kept writing while we were waiting for the build-out to be completed."

He continued: "During that time, the energy of revisiting 'Ascendancy' started bleeding into these new songs. Matt [Heafy, TRIVIUM guitarist/vocalist] poured a lot of his personal struggles from the past year into the music, and we used the writing process as a cathartic release. Those sessions evolved into a three-song EP that we're incredibly proud of, and we can't wait to debut 'Bury Me With My Screams' live at Bloodstock Open Air festival."

"Struck Dead" EP track listing:

01. Bury Me With My Screams

02. Struck Dead (Pain Is Easier To Remember)

03. Six Walls Surround Me

TRIVIUM will embark on "The Ascend Above The Ashes" trek that kicks off October 31 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and runs through December 14, with an epic hometown show in Orlando, Florida. Special guests are JINJER and HERIOT.

TRIVIUM and BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE recently teamed up for "The Poisoned Ascendancy" tour during which the two bands celebrated the 20th anniversary of "Ascendancy" and "The Poison" albums, respectively, by playing them in full.

Produced by Live Nation, the North American leg of "The Poisoned Ascendancy" kicked off on March 30 at PNE Forum in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, making stops across North America in Las Vegas, Chicago, New York and more before wrapping up in Raleigh, North Carolina at Red Hat Amphitheater on May 18.

Released in March of 2005, TRIVIUM crafted a classic in the form of "Ascendancy". It concluded 2005 as Kerrang!'s "Album Of The Year," went gold in the U.K., and has since surpassed global sales of 500,000 copies. Opening the main stage of Download festival that year, the Floridian four piece — barely out of their teens — delivered a set that left all who witnessed it in no doubt that they were looking at future legends, with Kerrang! readers later voting it as the tenth best gig of all time.

"Ascendancy" ignited a string of six consecutive Top 25 debuts on the Billboard 200 and five straight Top 3 debuts on the Top Hard Rock Albums chart, culminating on 2017's benchmark "The Sin And The Sentence". That album elevated the group's total stream tally past a quarter of a billion. Additionally, "Betrayer" received a Grammy Award nomination in the category of "Best Metal Performance". Unanimous acclaim followed from Decibel, Loudwire, Ultimate Guitar, MetalSucks and Metal Hammer, who dubbed them "quite simply one of the best bands in modern metal." 2020 brought LP "What The Dead Men Say". The album was produced by TRIVIUM and Josh Wilbur and debuted at No. 35 on the Billboard 200; at No. 2 on the Top Current Albums chart, and at No. 3 on both the Hard Rock Albums chart and Top Rock Albums chart.