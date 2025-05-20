TURNSTILE Shares Music Video For New Song 'Look Out For Me'

TURNSTILE has shared "Look Out For Me", a new song from the band's eagerly awaited album "Never Enough", which is set to arrive on June 6. Available today across all streaming platforms, "Look Out For Me" arrives with a music video directed by TURNSTILE's own Brendan Yates and Pat McCrory.

The "Look Out For Me" music video is included in "Turnstile: Never Enough", a 14-song visual album which serves as a stirring counterpart to the forthcoming LP. Announced earlier this month, the film is directed by Yates and McCrory, and is set to make its world premiere as an official selection at New York's Tribeca Festival 2025 on June 5.

Last month TURNSTILE shared a double music video for "Seein' Stars" / "Birds", two new songs off "Never Enough". The music video was directed Yates and cCrory, and "Seein' Stars" includes additional vocals contributed by BLOOD ORANGE's Devonté Hynes and PARAMORE's Hayley Williams.

Earlier in April, TURNSTILE announced details of "Never Enough" and shared the album's title track along with a music video directed by Yates and McCrory. "Never Enough" marks the band's first full-length release in four years and is available for pre-order / pre-save, with several limited-edition vinyl color variants available in the band's store.

Recorded between Los Angeles and their homes in Baltimore, "Never Enough" is produced by TURNSTILE's Brendan Yates. The expansive collection is a restless and exhilarating evolution of the band's genre-defying sound. A transformative journey, both fearless and alive, by one of the most forward-thinking and influential bands of their generation. "Never Enough" follows TURNSTILE's widely celebrated album "Glow On", which earned the band four Grammy nominations.

TURNSTILE recently wrapped a pair of sold-out West Coast dates at Los Angeles's Ukrainian Cultural Center and Oxnard's Elks Lodge. The two-night stand followed TURNSTILE's historic hometown show at Baltimore's Wyman Park Dell, which drew over 10,000 attendees and raised upwards of $50,000.00 to benefit the local non-profit organization Healthcare For The Homeless.

The band's previously announced New York record-release show is set to happen on June 5 at Under The K Bridge in Brooklyn, New York, and will see TURNSTILE joined by special guests TEEZO TOUCHDOWN, BOY HARSHER and BIG BOY. The band will then head overseas for a run of European dates this summer. Additionally, TURNSTILE has a handful of North American festival dates planned for the summer and fall.

TURNSTILE is Brendan Yates (voice / synth / keys ),Franz Lyons (bass),Pat McCrory (guitar),Daniel Fang (drums) and Meg Mills (guitar).

Yates described his feelings about hardcore and making music in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times: "What drew, and still draws me to [hardcore], is that none of us were musicians. Punk and hardcore are less focused on skill and more on expressing yourself. It's hard to imagine other communities where you [can have] people come out and support you when you're really bad at your instrument. The way I taught myself how to play the guitar is wrong — I played with the wrong fingers and stuff like that — but I learned enough to feel good about what I was trying to get out. I think making music is just a shot in the dark. It's this open canvas."

Photo credit: Alexis Gross