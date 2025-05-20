Watch: DRY KILL LOGIC Returns To Live Stage For First Time In 19 Years

'00s metal faves DRY KILL LOGIC played their first concert in nearly 19 years on Sunday, May 18 at the Welcome To Rockville festival at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. Fan-filmed video of the concert, courtesy of IFM RAW, can be found in the YouTube playlist below. (Note: After each song, the YouTube player automatically jumps to the next song in the playlist.)

Earlier this month, DRY KILL LOGIC released a new single, "Now You Belong With The Dead", produced by Greg Thomas (END, SHAI HULUD, MISERY SIGNALS) and mastered by Will Putney (FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY, BETTER LOVERS).

"We wrote this song years ago, but it really came to life with Greg in the studio," stated DRY KILL LOGIC singer Cliff Rigano. "It's our most dynamic songwriting to date, and we’re stoked for everyone to hear it."

2025 will also see DRY KILL LOGIC performing at other major rock festivals, including Rock Fest (Cadott, Wisconsin),Inkcarceration (Mansfield, Ohio) and Aftershock (Sacramento, California).

There are also two special headline performances planned in June — at Monarch in Brooklyn, New York on June 13 and at Dingbatz in Clifton, New Jersey on June 14. These shows will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the band's seminal sophomore album "The Dead & Dreaming".

Formed in late 1994, DRY KILL LOGIC quickly established themselves as a force in the heavy music scene. Under their initial moniker of HINGE, the band garnered a dedicated fanbase with their aggressive sound and straightforward lyrics. Produced by Eddie Wohl (PRIMER 55, ILL NINO) and Rob Caggiano (ANTHRAX, VOLBEAT, CRADLE OF FILTH),their 2001 debut album "The Darker Side Of Nonsense" was an essential part of the alternative metal landscape, with tracks like "Nightmare" and "Rot" still echoing in the memories of fans worldwide. The band built their live show on worldwide tours and festivals alongside FEAR FACTORY, SLAYER, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, SPINESHANK, MASTODON, and many more.

In 2002, the band parted ways with Roadrunner Records and was joined by guitarist Jason Bozzi who took the band's signature sound to the next level. Once again with Wohl and Caggiano at the helm, the band released their sophomore album, "The Dead And Dreaming", on Repossession Records in the U.S. and SPV globally. Seamlessly traversing the lines of metalcore, post-hardcore and alternative metal the band stretched their wings, embracing melody, dynamics and more complex songwriting. Tracks like "Paper Tiger", "200 Years", "Neither Here Nor Missed" and "With Deepest Regrets…" showcases the depth and character of the new lineup, as well as a newfound live ferocity after years of nonstop touring. Co-headline U.S. tours with NONPOINT, DROWNING POOL and HED P.E. followed, along with a slot on the inaugural 2005 Gigantour featuring MEGADETH, DREAM THEATER, and many others. The band wound down the album cycle with a run of headline shows in the U.S. and shows supporting DISTURBED and CORROSION OF CONFORMITY.

In 2006, the group was joined by bassist Brendan Kane (100 DEMONS, A THOUSAND FALLING SKIES) and released both their live DVD "The Magellan Complex" and their third album, "Of Vengeance And Violence". Produced by Wohl and Caggiano and mixed by legendary engineer Paul Orofino (BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, BLEEDING THROUGH, AHMAD JAMAL),the band again evolved, pushing the limits of metalcore aggression with songs like "My Dying Heart", "Dead Man's Eyes" and "Boneyard". It was at this time the band found itself as a headline act across Europe, returning twice in the year due to demand. The band also played its first shows in Australia as support for FEAR FACTORY and DEVILDRIVER.

Following a series of challenges within the ever-evolving dynamics of the music industry, the band went on hiatus in 2007. Despite sporadic rumors of a reunion, DRY KILL LOGIC remained silent, with fans wondering if they'd ever see the band return to the stage.

In 2018, the group surprised their fans by releasing "Vices", the ferocious first single from the group in 13 years. Produced by Greg Thomas (END, MISERY SIGNALS, SHAI HULUD),the track was celebrated by fans worldwide as a triumphant return to form. In 2020, the band worked with Thomas and released "Don't See Ghosts", a hauntingly relentless track filled with the group's signature guitar work and pummeling breakdowns.