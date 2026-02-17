TWILIGHT FORCE Signs With NAPALM RECORDS, Shares New Single 'Magic Of A New Dawn'

Symphonic power metal masters TWILIGHT FORCE have signed a worldwide record deal with Austrian rock and metal powerhouse Napalm Records. This alliance, forged in mutual admiration, marks a thrilling new chapter in the band's history. To celebrate this collaboration, the Swedish outfit unveils their new single, "Magic Of A New Dawn", paving the way for everything to come.

On this day of magical mirth, TWILIGHT FORCE delivers a triumphant, sparkling tale of bright horizons, renewed hope, and daring adventures. "Magic Of A New Dawn" offers an intense, immersive experience, transporting listeners to a fantastical realm filled with wonder and heroic tales from a mythical world — heating up anticipation for the next full-length studio album!

TWILIGHT FORCE comments on the signing: "Brave knights, rejoice and revel! A new dawn is upon us! TWILIGHT FORCE is proud and elated to announce that a new and mighty covenant has been sealed! Together with the indomitable Napalm Records, we shall brave new quests and journey into a bright and exhilarating tomorrow!"

Sebastian Münch, Napalm Records senior A&R, adds: "Napalm Records is thrilled to officially welcome TWILIGHT FORCE to the label roster! Known for their epic symphonic power metal, rich fantasy worlds, and unique adventure metal style, TWILIGHT FORCE have captured the hearts of metal fans around the globe. We're excited to work together to bring their heroic sound and legendary stories to an even bigger audience."

TWILIGHT FORCE's Blackwald comments on "Magic Of A New Dawn": "Life is like a magic tome; filled with mystery, marvels, wisdom, and unforeseen events. Trials and tribulations sometimes appear when least expected, but whenever gloom and hardships arise in your path; remember that there is always hope and magic. Follow your destiny with persistence, steadfastness, and courage. The prophecies shall guide you to glory, and the Power of the Ancient Force will be with you, always!"

TWILIGHT FORCE has become both a staple and a guiding light in symphonic power metal, revitalizing the genre and pushing it to new, cinematic heights with their signature blend of fantasy storytelling and virtuosic performances. The legend of TWILIGHT FORCE began to form in the year 2007 of the Human Era. It was the result of a yearning to bring back the golden age of epic symphonic power metal. But TWILIGHT FORCE soon became an entity of its own, evolving and elevating the genre to new heights and sounds. By fusing majestic and memorable melodies with rich orchestral arrangements and swift performances, TWILIGHT FORCE creates an intense and immersive experience, transporting the listener to a magic realm filled with wonder, heroic tales, and mesmerising tales from the mythical world known as The Twilight Kingdoms.

TWILIGHT FORCE is:

Allyon - vocals

Krysthara - vocals & choirs

Galyn - guitars

Bramley Underhall - guitars

Xandor - bass

De'Azsh - drums

Blackwald - keyboards and narration

Photo by Henrik Neijman, editing by Blackwald