TWISTED SISTER, SCORPIONS, MEGADETH Members Featured In Brazilian TV Series 'Garimpeiros Do Rock'

Brazilian TV series "Garimpeiros Do Rock" has had its premiere date confirmed: The first episode will air on October 1 at 7 p.m. on Canal Bis and on the Globoplay streaming platform. The program, hosted by veteran show business manager Paulo Baron and Orlando Custódio, focuses on finding the new Brazilian rock pearls.

Countless artists are searching for their space every day, an opportunity to showcase their work to large audiences. To polish some of these yet rough diamonds, Baron and Orlando traveled to 11 Brazilian cities and with determination and love for music, they guide these future rock stars in the search for their goals.

In addition to Brazil, there were recordings in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, so that they could meet with the giants of world show business, presenting the work of these groups and returning with their feedback. The stellar cast of the "Garimpeiros Do Rock" series features members of TWISTED SISTER, SCORPIONS, MEGADETH, RATT, ANGRA, DESTRUCTION, QUIET RIOT, MASSACRATION, FOREIGNER, MATANZA RITUAL, PLEBE RUDE, RAIMUNDOS, TITÃS, BIQUINI, JOTA QUEST, as well as Lobão, Tarja Turunen, Roy Z, Dennis Ward (producer),Henrique Fogaça (MasterChef),Régis Tadeu, Liminha, Helinho Pimentel, Ney Matogrosso and Phil Carlson (Atlantic Records),who signed artists such as LED ZEPPELIN and AC/DC, among many others.

One of the greatest authorities in international show business, Baron is a producer, manager and author. Founder and owner of Top Link Music, a company with operations in England, Mexico, Spain and Brazil, he is a giant in the history of rock. In his 35-year career, he has produced more than ten thousand concerts in more than 50 countries, among them SCORPIONS, ANTHRAX, ANGRA, BON JOVI, Bruce Dickinson, CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVISITED, Carlos Santana, Chuck Berry, David Lee Roth, Diana Krall, DIO, HEAVEN & HELL, Jerry Lee Lewis, Jimmy Cliff, MISFITS, MEGADETH, MOTÖRHEAD, SAXON, SEPULTURA, Stanley Jordan, TWISTED SISTER and YES. In 2019, he released the book "Rocking All My Dreams" in which he tells his story and adventures behind the scenes. Soon after, he also launched the first world congress on music business, "Rocking Your Life", alongside great authorities in the music industry.

Custódio is a musician, publicist, executive producer and businessman, he is a multitasking workaholic with great social and musical sensitivity, and specialist in technology and innovation in the video industry, he is also an executive at one of the largest LED technology companies in the world and a pioneer in high-performance digital signage projects in Brazil and Latin America. He is the founder of Red Records, a music label recognized for the quality of its original productions. He has toured Latin America and became know as "Garimpeiro Do Rock" (goldminer of Rock) by the Brazilian press.

For more information, visit www.garimpeirosdorock.com.