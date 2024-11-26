TWISTED SISTER's MARK 'THE ANIMAL' MENDOZA Releases New Christmas Single

TWISTED SISTER bassist Mark "The Animal" Mendoza has collaborated with singer Marla Adler on a Christmas single called "I'm Your Christmas Present". The track, which is now available on all major streaming services, was released via Two Stooges Records.

TWISTED SISTER's 2006 album "A Twisted Christmas" featured metal versions of Christmas songs, including the holiday carol "Oh Come All Ye Faithful", which heavily inspired TWISTED SISTER's biggest hit, "We're Not Gonna Take It". Also appearing on the LP were such holiday chestnuts as "Silver Bells" and "Let It Snow", propelling the album's sales to more than 150,000 copies and spawning a live Christmas show the band performed annually for several years.

Mendoza, who began his career as the bass player for THE DICTATORS, has left an everlasting mark on fans. In 1978, Mark was asked to join TWISTED SISTER, replacing bass player Kenny Neill.

Marla has been an active keyboard/vocalist/bandleader and D.J. for over 20 years in the tri-state area and around the world in places like Hawaii, Rome, Palm Springs, Las Vegas, Puerto Rico and Thailand. In addition to performing in various venues like the rainbow grill at the Rainbow Room, Top of the Sixes, the New York Athletic Club and Central Park North, the Peninsula Hotel on Fifth Ave., Marla appeared on the wedding special for live with Regis and Kathy Lee in 2000 as well as singing various jingles in the 1988 Olympics. Marla also has had several of her songs recorded on various major labels (EMI and RCA) and has sung On a Billboard Top 10 Single in 1985 ("Who Do You Love"),which has been remade by Chaka Khan, as well as writing and performing a 12-inch single on Emergency Records with Lenny White from "Return To Forever" and worked with producer Fred Zarr (Debbie Gibson) and renowned bassist Marcus Miller.

In 2016, TWISTED SISTER embarked on one final trek, titled "Forty And Fuck It", in celebration of its 40th anniversary. These shows featured the band's "core lineup" of Dee Snider, Jay Jay French, Eddie Ojeda and Mendoza, along with DREAM THEATER's Mike Portnoy. The band's last-ever concert took place in November of that year — 20 months after the passing of drummer A.J. Pero.

TWISTED SISTER's original run ended in the late '80s. After more than a decade, the band publicly reunited in November 2001 to top the bill of New York Steel, a hard-rock benefit concert to raise money for the New York Police And Fire Widows' And Children's Benefit Fund.