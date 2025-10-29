PAUL RODGERS And GEEZER BUTLER To Be Honored At 2026 'Adopt The Arts: Sound & Vision Awards'; GLENN HUGHES, COREY TAYLOR To Perform

On Monday, March 2, 2026, Adopt The Arts, a nonprofit organization working to provide music education curriculum for underserved elementary schools, will take over the historic Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs, California for the "Adopt The Arts: Sound & Vision Awards" honoring two Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame legends — Paul Rodgers (FREE, BAD COMPANY) and Geezer Butler (BLACK SABBATH).

Adopt The Arts co-founder, former GUNS N' ROSES and VELVET REVOLVER drummer Matt Sorum, will perform at the event, alongside an explosive all-star lineup of the following musicians:

* Glenn Hughes (DEEP PURPLE)

* Lzzy Hale (HALESTORM)

* Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT)

* Nuno Bettencourt (EXTREME)

* Robert DeLeo (STONE TEMPLE PILOTS)

* Billy Duffy (THE CULT)

* Phil X (BON JOVI)

* Stevie Salas (Mick Jagger)

Tickets are on sale now at this location.

Proceeds benefit Adopt The Arts music education programs in Los Angeles and the Coachella Valley, providing music education and creative opportunities for over 3,500 elementary students.

Adopt The Arts takes a holistic approach to music education because it recognizes that music isn't just a technical skill to be learned but also a means of creative expression, cultural exploration and personal development.

Adopt The Arts students will have experienced firsthand that music is an integral part of our being and has the potential to positively influence our world.

Adopt The Arts was co-founded in 2010 by Sorum, activist and entrepreneur Abby Berman and founding board member, Golden Globe- and Emmy Award-winning actor Jane Lynch. Adopt The Arts was formed in response to major cuts to arts education budgets throughout the Los Angeles Unified School District Elementary schools.

Since its inception a decade and a half ago, Adopt The Arts has fully funded the music program at Rosewood STEM Magnet Elementary in Los Angeles.

Some of the foundation's other supporters include Billy Gibbons of ZZ TOP, METALLICA, QUEEN, Slash of GUNS N' ROSES, visual artist Shepard Fairey and more.

In a 2019 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sorum credited a particular music teacher for his nearly four-decade career. "My high school teacher came to me when I was about 16 and I was in the jazz band," he said. "He really gave me that inspiration that I needed in my life."