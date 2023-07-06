  • facebook
Ukrainian President VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY Loves Listening To AC/DC And GUNS N' ROSES

July 6, 2023

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyhas told CNN that listening to AC/DC, GUNS N' ROSES and Eric Clapton has helped him get through Ukraine's war with Russia.

In an interview with aired on Wednesday (July 5),CNN's Erin Burnett told Zelensky: "As a human being, so many people look up to you; they rely on you. No one can imagine how hard that is. Do you do anything for yourself? Are you ever able to take a minute to read or to listen to music or something to sort of give yourself that moment?"

Zelensky replied: "I have such moments. Important to be in silence, to be alone. Alone, how can I be alone? Alone I can be with music or with a book, and early, early in the morning when there are no sounds, no people, nobody. I can just read. Think, think. And the music helps really."

Asked what music he liked to listen to, Zelensky said: "I like AC/DC and Ukrainian music. Of course, I like Ukrainian music a lot because Ukrainian, that's native language. That’s why you understand not only music, you understand words and et cetera. AC/DC, I don't understand all the words [laughs], but I like the energy of AC/DC. Eric Clapton, GUNS N' ROSES… Maybe it's too old music."

Burnett responded: "I understand. We're the same."

"I love it," Zelensky said. "It's important to have sometimes at six, seven in the morning some trainings…"

"Workout," said Burnett, to which Zelensky replied, "Yes, workout."

He concluded: "To do something with music, with such music, which gives you energy for all the day."

GUNS N' ROSES shared a link to the Zelensky interview via Twitter, writing that they were "Among good company."

A year ago, GUNS N' ROSES singer Axl Rose thanked the band's European fans for showing "love and support" to the Ukrainian people, to whom he dedicated "Civil War" at the shows on GN'R's 2022 European tour. Rose also praised Ukraine's "noble and horrifying fight for freedom" and condemned Russian president Vladimir Putin's government as "an increasingly totalitarian regime ran by a callous, lying, murderous, little man with outdated ambitions and no regard for human life."

