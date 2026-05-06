UNDEROATH Announces 'The Van Tour To Vans Warped' Intimate Tour

UNDEROATH invites fans to connect with them this summer at some of the most intimate shows the band has played since their earliest days. "Underoath: The Van Tour To Vans Warped Tour" is presented by Vans and set to kick off on June 8 in Jacksonville. The tour will hit independent venues around the country as UNDEROATH gets back in the van and back to their roots on the way to Vans Warped Tour in Washington, D.C. and Long Beach, California. Joining them for these once-in-a-lifetime shows is special guest HELD.

"The idea of going back into a van, and reconnecting with how we used to tour, will be impactful at worst. At best, it's an opportunity to reconnect in the same environment that we had prior in a new way and what that unlocks for us as friends, bandmates and more exciting to me…creatively," says UNDEROATH guitarist Tim McTague. "Putting the smallest shows of our career on sale to create an environment that hasn't been seen since probably 2002, to me, is such an amazing experience for us and the handful of fans that will get in to these shows. It will be our moment together, must likely never to be repeated again."

He continues: "We haven't driven across the country together as one unit, listening to the same music, stopping at the same rest stops, eating the same meals etc. in two decades-plus. I think there is a magic there that breeds something existentially curious about someone, and I can't wait to see what that is for us.

"I want these shows to feel different than anything we have done in the last two decades aside from a few cool secret shows here or there. The idea of doing that every night will be exciting or terrifying or both, I'm here for it."

UNDEROATH keyboardist Chris Dudley shares: "We did a couple small surprise pop-up shows last year and for me that really touched something that we haven't really got to experience in a long time. Those small hot rooms have an energy in them you can't get anywhere else. We've talked about doing something like this for a long time, just getting in a van and hitting a couple of small venues and letting it rip, and the fact that we're actually doing it this time is mega exciting to me. It's gonna be wild."

He adds: "I'm still scared of Aaron's driving so we're gonna keep him in shotgun to DJ."

Tickets for all upcoming shows are available now at this location.

UNDEROATH reinvents the balance between chaos and harmony with each successive release. Their compositions, conjured from creative tension, become iconoclastic anthems. Even when the band almost combusts, the crackling energy coalesces into something deeply resonant for millions.

Each time they have a chance to do something safe, Underoath challenges themselves instead, with integrity and attitude. Their pair of gold albums and three Grammy nominations stand in stark defiance of the idea of commercial compromise. The UNDEROATH catalog weaponizes noise, aggression, and ambiance as skillfully as melody. The combination of heaviness and headiness found on "Define The Great Line" makes it the only record of its kind to debut at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

The passion and power are as undeniable on tours with ALICE IN CHAINS or BRING ME THE HORIZON as they are in the sweatiest of intimate shows or their genre-redefining runs on Vans Warped Tour.

The heart of their sound, which delivers naked vulnerability with thrilling force and cinematic lushness, can be heard in generations of bands who've pursued their trail. But UNDEROATH refuses to sit still.

Walking an artistic tightrope between immersive access and isolationist otherness, UNDEROATH owns the space between huge choruses and forward-thinking heaviness, both on record and onstage.

Upcoming tour dates:

May 10 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Daytona Beach Speedway

June 08 - Jacksonville, FL @ The Albatross

June 09 - Savannah, GA @ Victory North

June 10 - Greenville, SC @ The Radio Room

June 11 - Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819

June 13 - Washington, D.C. @ Vans Warped Tour **

June 14 - Richmond, VA @ The Canal Club

June 15 - Asheville, NC @ Eulogy

July 13 - Gainesville, FL @ The Wooly

July 14 - Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

July 15 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea's Live

July 17 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

July 18 - Corpus Christi, TX @ House of Rock

July 20 - Lubbock, TX @ Jake's Sports Cafe

July 22 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

July 23 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

July 25 - Long Beach, CA @ Vans Warped Tour **

July 27 - Flagstaff, AZ @ Hotel Monte Vista

July 28 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

July 29 - Roswell, NM @ The Liberty

July 31 - Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard

August 1 - Springfield, MO @ The Venue on Sunset

August 2 - Memphis, TN @ 1884 Lounge

August 14 - Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre (with ALEXISONFIRE)

August 15 - Toronto, ON @ RBC Amphitheatre (with ALEXISONFIRE)

September 12-13 - Mexico City, MEX @ Vans Warped Tour **

September 20 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival **

October 2 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival **

October 24 - Fort Worth, TX @ Sick New World Festival **

** Indicates festival date

Photo credit: Jacob Moniz