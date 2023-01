URIAH HEEP Shares New Single 'Hurricane'

British hard rock legends URIAH HEEP will release their 25th studio album, "Chaos & Colour", on January 27, 2023 via Silver Lining Music.

The official lyric video for the LP's second single, "Hurricane", can be seen below.

Drummer and co-writer Russell Gilbrook explains: "Simon [Pinto] and I wrote the song about how our ancestors looked at storms and how these can be interpreted as being messages from the Gods… Their power is awesome and a great inspiration for a rocking track!"

Founding guitarist Mick Box comments: "Music and lyrics are of paramount importance to me… I used to hate those '80s MTV million-dollar videos as they created such a visual image that all calls to imagination were lost because you didn't have to think. I think the power of music and lyrics are that they do certain things to certain people."

"Chaos & Colour" is an album which bristles with explosive classic rock guitars, supreme harmonies, and HEEP's famously generous keyboard foundation. It is, unsurprisingly, an album that found its extra thrust during the COVID-19 pandemic, which was as bizarre for URIAH HEEP as it was for humanity in general.

"The album title reflects that we were in chaotic times with being locked down, tours being cancelled, businesses folding, and all the chaos that was thrown into the world," explains Box, "and as far as I could see it, the only color people had was through music. It helped so many people get through those difficult years, using that strength and power which music has, to make those bad times not quite so bad."

There were still the looming specter of protocols and rules to follow in the middle of 2021, as the world tried to find its feet. HEEP slowly found their way into Chapel Studios in London during the summer of 2021 as restrictions were tentatively lifted, working once again with Jay Ruston (ANTHRAX, COREY TAYLOR, BLACK STAR RIDERS).

"Jay was completely on board with what we are trying to achieve in the studio," says Box. "We're a band that has a fantastic heritage and to carry on that tradition it was vitally important that the band recorded in the studio all playing at the same time. Jay understood that and he pulled out the best of us as a band, as well as individual players, while getting us some amazing sounds."

Led by Box, it is no surprise that themes of light, love and, ultimately, positivity are constant through the album eleven tracks. "One Nation, One Sun" is a journey of soaring balladic contemplation, "Fly Like An Eagle" takes the listener on a journey of meditation, while "Closer To Your Dreams" is a battle cry for all rockers to get out there and do it, with Shaw imploring that "So many have tried but slipped away/Now it's time for you to have your say." During the entire album, Bernie Shaw's timeless vocals sit expertly beside the band's phenomenal artistry, rounding out exceptional performances throughout.

Produced by Ruston and engineered by Pieter Rietkerk, "Chaos & Colour" is a superb album of quality hard rock from the pioneers of the genre who continue to create top class material. Old fans will be reinvigorated whilst new fans will surely find "Chaos & Colour" an exceptional discovery.

Following the intense disruption to live music caused by the pandemic, URIAH HEEP is ecstatic to be back on the road and continue to bring its live show across Europe this winter.

"Chaos & Colour" will be available to pre-order from November 8, in black and colored vinyl configurations, as a standard CD digipak, a deluxe CD packaged in a hardcover book with URIAH HEEP's "Chaos & Colour" signature patch and in digital formats.

"Chaos & Colour" track listing:

01. Save Me Tonight

02. Silver Sunlight

03. Hail The Sunrise

04. Age Of Changes*

05. Hurricane

06. One Nation, One Sun

07. Golden Light

08. You'll Never Be Alone

09. Fly Like An Eagle

10. Freedom To Be Free

11. Closer To Your Dreams*

12. Save Me Tonight (Demo)**

* CD and digital only

** Deluxe CD only