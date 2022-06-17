VENOM INC. Shares New Single 'Don't Feed Me Your Lies'

VENOM INC., the band featuring original VENOM guitarist Jeff "Mantas" Dunn (guitar) and ex-VENOM bassist/vocalist Tony "Demolition Man" Dolan, will release its sophomore album, "There's Only Black", on September 23 via Nuclear Blast Records. The official lyric video for the LP's second single, "Don't Feed Me Your Lies", can be seen below.

Dolan comments: "Following Wacken in 2019, our live season closed giving us time where I could have my hip replacement surgery and we could take the recovery time to work on a new album... Little did anyone know we'd be hit by a pandemic that would pause the whole world. We began our work at a pace, then being locked down with no prospect of live shows, I decided there was no need to rush it along but utilize the time to create without the pressure of live work looming. So we began recording our songs .. and after producing twice the amount required, we began editing, touching, improving, and polishing until we had until we finally had what we decided was THE correct album along with the label and here we can finally present to you .. a pure ball of furious... VENOM INC. power that left us feeling proud and excited at the same time...THIS album is now yours!!! And as the world runs through its evolution of its colors, remember… when the sun goes out...THERE'S ONLY BLACK!!!!! AVE"

"There's Only Black" track listing:

01. How Many Can Die (03:21)

02. Infinitum (03:47)

03. Come To Me (03:46)

04. There's Only Black (04:49)

05. Tyrant (05:25)

06. Don't Feed Me Your Lies (05:51)

07. Man As God (03:23)

08. Burn Liar Burn (05:32)

09. Nine (03:34)

10. Rampant (04:06)

11. The Dance (04:54)

12. Inferno (05:19)

The follow-up to 2017's "Avé", "There's Only Black" marks the second recording under the name VENOM INC., while Dunn and Dolan have a long history as recording artists together in VENOM, M:PIRE OF EVIL and Mantas solo projects. It also marks the VENOM INC. recording debut of drummer Jeramie Kling (also of MASSACRE),who joined the band in 2018.

Back in 2018, VENOM INC. recruited Kling to fill in for drummer Anthony "Abaddon" Bray on a European tour while Abaddon stayed home to spend time with his newborn daughter. VENOM INC. has since completed several tours with Kling without making any official announcements about Bray's possible return to the group.

Dunn, Bray and Dolan released three albums as VENOM between 1989 and 1992 — "Prime Evil" (1989),"Temples Of Ice" (1991) and "The Waste Lands" (1992).

VENOM INC. is not to be confused with the Conrad "Cronos" Lant-fronted version of VENOM, which is continuing to tour and make albums under the VENOM moniker. Joining Cronos in that group are Rage (a.k.a. Stuart Dixon) on guitar and Danté (a.k.a. Danny Needham) on drums.