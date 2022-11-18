VENOMOUS CONCEPT Feat. NAPALM DEATH And Ex-BRUTAL TRUTH Members: 'The Good Ship Lollipop' Album Announced

VENOMOUS CONCEPT — the punk band formed by NAPALM DEATH's Shane Embury and former BRUTAL TRUTH vocalist Kevin Sharp — will return with its most expansive, boundary-obliterating album to date, "The Good Ship Lollipop", on February 24 via Decibel Records. The effort finds Sharp and Embury joined by NAPALM DEATH guitarist John Cooke alongside Carl Stokes, former drummer of U.K. death metal legends CANCER.

The anthemic first single from "The Good Ship Lollipop", a song called "Voices", can be heard below.

VENOMOUS CONCEPT's fifth full-length will receive an exclusive North American vinyl and cassette release through Decibel Records. Engineered by Piers Mortimer (DEEP PURPLE) and produced by longtime friend and soundman Simon Efemey (PARADISE LOST, AMORPHIS),the LP was challengingly recorded during the height of the pandemic in 2020.

"It was an amazing fun and creative experience, recording while there were COVID restrictions," Embury offers. "We seem to only now dimly recall the whole process but this record lives it and breathes it...When the pandemic hit, we decided we needed to make an album that didn't fit. We all loved so much other kind of punk and rock, so why not explore that which is, in essence, closer to our hearts? To do the same album over and over again would be boring."

"When Decibel released the DEADGUY live record ['Buyer's Remorse'] this year, my gears turned," says Sharp. "Having supported the band in print and via flexi disc, we were stoked to see [Decibel editor] Albert's [Mudrian] interest in this VC record. It's a different kind record and deserves a different kind of approach. The music industry is in constant evolution and this approach to getting our music out seems like a good fit amongst old friends on our terms."

"The Good Ship Lollipop" track listing:

01. The Good Ship Lollipop

02. Timeline

03. Slack Jaw

04. Pig

05. Clinical

06. Fractured

07. Voices

08. So Sick

09. Flowers Bloom

10. The Humble Crow

11. Can’t Lose

12. Everything is Endlessness

13. Life’s Winter

VENOMOUS CONCEPT lineup:

Shane Embury - bass

Kevin Sharp - vocals

John Cooke - guitars

Carl Stokes - drums