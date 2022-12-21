VILLE VALO Doesn't Feel Comfortable Communicating Via Social Media

In a new interview with Gustavo Maiato, former HIM frontman Ville Valo was asked why he isn't personally active on social media. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'm so old school that I still believe in imagination; I believe in stuff that is left for the imagination. Especially in my world of music, I think there's too much info. People let people know too much about them, and all the info is very fragmented, like little tidbits. I'm not interested in telling people once again that I didn't have a breakfast — you know, a picture of an empty table. It's not a way of communicating I feel comfortable with. The record company is communicating through Heartagram, the Facebook and Instagram — and Twitter, I guess, too; I'm not quite sure.

"I've always liked artists that are a bit mysterious, and I like that there's a sense of detachment," he explained. "And that also gives, I think, the people, and me as a listener, that makes my imagination to do more work. And I think that when you really start imagining things and you start building ideas about an artist, that's way more powerful and special and unique than the little info — the constant bombardment of info — on social media."

Ville added: "I understand its power. I do understand the fact that it's so easy for people to communicate, especially if they're far away from each other; it's a great way of doing so. But I just don't feel comfortable. I don't have enough to say. And I think that it easily becomes this game that you start it and you can't stop. And I think that it's better that I keep myself out of it. I don't have any passwords or anything like that for Heartagram. I gave 'em all away. I said, 'I don't wanna know.' 'Cause I don't wanna wake up in the middle of the night and start all of a sudden writing some truth down in all caps. 'Cause that's exactly what I'd probably do."

Valo's debut solo album, "Neon Noir" will arrive on January 13 via Heartagram Records, distributed by UMG/Spinefarm.

Ville has released three singles so far from "Neon Noir": "The Foreverlost", "Echolocate Your Love", and "Loveletting". The latter marked Ville's first new music in over two years, following the release of the three-track "Gothica Fennica Vol. 1" EP, also released under the VV banner, in March 2020.

Like "Echolocate Your Love" and "Loveletting", "Gothica Fennica Vol. 1" bore a strong musical resemblance to HIM and featured the tracks "Salute The Sanguine", "Run Away From The Sun" and "Saturnine Saturnalia".

HIM completed a farewell tour in 2017, closing the final chapter on the band's 26-year career.

Formed in 1991 by Valo, guitarist Mikko "Linde" Lindström and bassist Mikko "Migé" Paananen, HIM offered the world a new take on the metal genre, which became known as "love metal" (also the title of their fourth album).

HIM in 2015 parted ways with its longtime drummer, Mika Kristian Karppinen (a.k.a. Gas Lipstick),and replaced him with Jukka "Kosmo" Kröger (formerly of HERRA YLPPÖ & IHMISET).

Three years ago, Valo teamed up with guitar legend Esa Pulliainen to record an album based on songs by the late, legendary Finnish singer Rauli "Badding" Somerjoki. The self-titled album by VILLE VALO & AGENTS was released in February 2019 and was followed by a short tour.

Photo credit: Juha Mustonen