VINCE NEIL Is 'Ready To Conquer The World' After Recovering From His Bout With COVID-19

MÖTLEY CRÜE frontman Vince Neil says that he has recovered from his recent bout with COVID-19.

On Sunday (January 22),the 61-year-old singer shared a photo of him with his longtime girlfriend, celebrity makeup artist and beauty educator Rain Hannah, and he included the following message: "Feeling better and ready to conquer the world thanks to @rainhannah for getting me through this dam Covid!!!"

Earlier this month, Neil canceled his solo appearance at RokIsland Fest 2023 in Key West, Florida due to his COVID-19 diagnosis. At the time, he said that the disease was "really kickin' my ass."

MÖTLEY CRÜE's "The Stadium Tour" with DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS was originally scheduled to take place in the summer of 2020 but ended up being pushed back to 2021, and then to 2022, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After selling more than 1.3 million tickets in 2022, MÖTLEY CRÜE and DEF LEPPARD and are going global in 2023 with their co-headline "The World Tour" along with special guest Alice Cooper. After the launch of European and Latin American dates, the U.S. dates will take place in August.

Produced by Live Nation, the U.S. leg of the world tour kicks off on August 5 in Syracuse, New York. The bands will bring their electrifying stage shows across America throughout the month of August including being the first-ever show at the H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

In November, MÖTLEY CRÜE and DEF LEPPARD announced two U.S. shows for February 2023. The two bands will play at the 7,000-capacity Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, New Jersey on February 10 and February 11.

The Atlantic City shows will mark MÖTLEY CRÜE's first U.S. live appearances since the announcement that founding guitarist Mick Mars would no longer tour with the legendary rock act. He is being replaced on the road by former ROB ZOMBIE and MARILYN MANSON guitarist John 5.