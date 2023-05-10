VIRGIN STEELE Releases New Single 'Spiritual Warfare'

Cult U.S. metal band VIRGIN STEELE has released a new single and lyric video, "Spiritual Warfare". The song is taken from the group's upcoming album, "The Passion Of Dionysus", due on June 30 through SPV/Steamhammer.

At a time when cultural innovation is being sidelined as never before and many unusual forms of music are succumbing to the temptation of the commercially more lucrative mainstream, VIRGIN STEELE are the shining silver lining. For over 40 years, mastermind David DeFeis has kept one of the most imaginative bands in the power metal genre on track with his excellent songwriting and charismatic voice. At the same time, DeFeis has never stopped evolving as a composer, musician and producer, updating his symphonic-tinged sound with exciting new influences. He has already accomplished this many times over with classics like "Invictus" (1998),"The House Of Atreus I & II" (1999/2000) and "Visions Of Eden" (2006). On "The Passion Of Dionysus", DeFeis surpasses himself in his unbridled creativity. Eight years after the acclaimed studio opus "Nocturnes Of Hellfire & Damnation" (2015),DeFeis's brilliant signature maneuvers the album through a gripping parable about control and freedom, creating another highlight of the VIRGIN STEELE career.

As usual, DeFeis has chosen a downright epic theme that delves deep into the annals of human history, while maintaining a concrete reference to the present.

"The album deals with the concept of duality, where something is both one thing and its opposite simultaneously," he explains the underlying message of the new record. "It obviously has to do with Dionysus and, as the title suggests, his 'passion' or suffering, and his coming to Thebes to avenge the slander of his mother, as well as punish the King Of Thebes for denying his worship there. But that being said, more is going on."

In "The Passion Of Dionysus", DeFeis tells the epic struggle between the twin forces of control/restraint and freedom/release, as well as dealing with the question of "whether or not there is room in society for the irrational, the wild, the letting-go aspects of ourselves."

There is no doubt that David DeFeis is not only an ingenious composer and musician, but also a true visionary who — with his band — has the perfect medium at his disposal to evolve both humanly and culturally.

"I see VIRGIN STEELE as a way of life," he says. "The band is my vehicle with which I traverse vast oceans of experience. We are always doing things our own way, on our own specific terms."

"The Passion Of Dionysus" track listing:

01. The Gethsemane Effect

02. You'll Never See The Sun Again

03. A Song Of Possession

04. The Ritual Of Descent

05. Spiritual Warfare

06. Black Earth & Blood

07. The Passion Of Dionysus

08. To Bind & Kill A God

09. Unio Mystica

10. I Will Fear No Man For I Am A God

Recording lineup:

David DeFeis - vocals, keyboards, bass, drums and orchestrations

Edward Pursino - Six-string guitar

Josh Block - Seven-string guitar