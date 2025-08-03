WACKEN OPEN AIR 2026: DEF LEPPARD, IN FLAMES, POWERWOLF, SAVATAGE And NEVERMORE Among First Announced Artists

The organizers of the annual Wacken Open Air festival have announced the first confirmed bands for the 2026 edition of the event, set to take place from July 2 to August 1 in Wacken, Germany.

A total of 35 artists have been announced for the 35th edition of Wacken Open Air, including DEF LEPPARD, IN FLAMES, POWERWOLF, SAVATAGE and NEVERMORE.

Confirmed bands so far for Wacken Open Air 2026:

DEF LEPPARD

IN FLAMES

POWERWOLF

SAVATAGE

ALLT

AIRBOURNE

ANY GIVEN DAY

BLOOD COMMAND

BLOOD FIRE DEATH - A TRIBUTE TO BATHORY

BROKEN BY THE SCREAM

EINHERJER

EMPEROR

EUROPE

FAUN

FUTURE PALACE

GUTALAX

GRAND MAGUS

INSANITY ALERT

H-BLOCKX

KUPFERGOLD

LAMB OF GOD

LUNA KILLS

MANTAR

NEVERMORE

ORBIT CULTURE

PALEFACE SWISS

PIG DESTROYER

RUNNING WILD

SEPULTURA

TEN56.

THE GATHERING

THE HARDKISS

THUNDERMOTHER

THROWN

TRYPTIKON

Presale starts on August 3, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. on Metaltix.com.

GUNS N' ROSES headlined this year's edition of Wacken Open Air, which takes place annually in Wacken, a village with a population of just about 2,000.

The first Wacken Open Air event in 1990 drew less than 800 people, but it has since grown to become the biggest open-air festival of its kind.

Around 30 percent travel from other countries to the festival, which over recent years has been growing in popularity.

Wacken Open Air was forced to take a break for two years due to coronavirus restrictions.

Wacken Open Air normally does not announce the names of its headliners before tickets go on sale. Still, the festival usually sells out within hours.

The festival also doesn't sell VIP access or upgrades and all purchases are for all the days without a single-day ticket option, something they did away with two decades ago.