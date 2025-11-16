Watch ACCEPT Perform In Chicago During Fall 2025 North American Tour

The Rockin Rick Belanger channel on YouTube has uploaded video of ACCEPT's November 13 concert at the House Of Blues in Chicago, Illinois as the support act for progressive metal legends QUEENSRŸCHE. Check out the clips below. (Note: After each song, the YouTube player automatically jumps to the next song in the playlist.)

Less than two months ago, ACCEPT parted ways with guitarist Uwe Lulis. Uwe joined the legendary German/American metallers a decade ago as the replacement for the band's longtime axeman Herman Frank.

On September 25, ACCEPT released the following statement via social media: "After deep deliberation, ACCEPT will return to the traditional two guitar player lineup and has parted ways with German guitarist Uwe Lulis.

"This decision was solely based on logistical challenges, with no personal or musical disagreements at all. Uwe and ACCEPT are on excellent terms and remain good friends, Metal Brothers in Arms and will continue to be so.

"We had a fantastic decade together, created killer songs and brought metal to the biggest stages around the world .

"We wish him all the best and celebrate our time together with honour and utmost respect.

"Uwe is a very successful metal producer, and has his own UWE LULIS PROJECT which we invite you all to check out and follow!

"Onwards and upwards brother!! We salute you and every moment you were with us!"

Prior to the release of ACCEPT's 2021 album "Too Mean To Die", the band's lineup was expanded with the addition of a third guitarist, Philip Shouse, who originally filled in for Lulis during 2019's "Symphonic Terror" tour, before being asked to join ACCEPT permanently.

Earlier this year, ACCEPT guitarist Wolf Hoffmann revealed to Mark Strigl that the band's longtime producer Andy Sneap won't be involved with ACCEPT's upcoming 50th-anniversary album. Wolf said: "He will not be on this one, because he asked for a year off from us. I asked him, I begged him to produce his album, but then we found a good buddy of his. His name is Zeuss [Chris Harris]. He's producing it."

Hoffmann continued: "[Andy is] kind of part of the family now, but he's been touring so much with [JUDAS] PRIEST [as that band's touring guitarist], and he's been working so much in the studio last year. I think he did SAXON, he did PRIEST, he also did DREAM THEATER — he's done a bunch of stuff. So when I said, 'Hey, can we work this year again?' He said, 'Man, can I please have a year off?', which is understandable."

Sneap produced ACCEPT's last six studio albums: "Blood Of The Nations" (2010),"Stalingrad" (2012),"Blind Rage" (2014),"The Rise Of Chaos" (2017),"Too Mean To Die" (2021) and "Humanoid" (2024).

Zeuss has previously worked with ROB ZOMBIE, HATEBREED, QUEENSRŸCHE, SHADOWS FALL, DEMON HUNTER, OVERKILL and REVOCATION, among many others.

Over the past five decades, ACCEPT has sold millions of albums and inspired countless musicians. Their energetic live performances and iconic albums such as "Balls To The Wall", "Restless And Wild" and "Metal Heart" have left a lasting mark on the heavy metal genre. Hoffmann's guitar style and musical vision have made the band one of the most respected on the heavy metal scene.

After a hiatus in the band's career, Wolf was introduced to New Jersey singer Mark Tornillo in 2009. The chemistry and fit between them was so remarkable, ACCEPT reformed and almost immediately rose to global success with chart-topping albums. ACCEPT continues to be celebrated for each of their new records with Mark, who is now the longest-reigning frontman of ACCEPT, placing the Hoffmann-Tornillo partnership firmly in the Metal Hall Of Fame.

For decades, ACCEPT has been recognized as a guarantee of high quality and each of their albums has reached the top of the charts, delivering energy, melodies, killer riffs and an impressively powerful stage presence for 50 years.

Tornillo joined ACCEPT in 2009 as the replacement for Udo Dirkschneider, who was the band's original lead singer. Mark can be heard on ACCEPT's last six studio albums.