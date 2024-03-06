Watch: ACE FREHLEY Accidentally Sets Off Guitar Smoke Effect While Performing On 'Monsters Of Rock' Cruise

Ace Frehley accidentally set off his smoking guitar effect while performing the KISS classic "Cold Gin" on March 3 aboard this year's Monsters Of Rock cruise.

In video of the mishap, which occurs at around the 53-second mark in the clip below, Ace can be seen apparently mistakenly rolling up a dummy tone knob which controls the smoking mechanism, causing the guitar to emit fog from pickup, much to the guitarist's dismay.

In a recent interview with Cassius Morris, Ace discussed the engineering behind his famous "smoke bomb" effect, saying (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, you have to realize, when KISS first went out, we were always trying to top the previous tour with special effects — flying up in the air. So, the same process was going on in my head when it came to my guitar.

"I first came up with the idea to do the smoking guitar on our very first tour, and I put smoke bombs inside the little compartment in a Les Paul," he explained. "And I used to light it with a cigarette lighter, but it ended up screwing up all the volume and tone controls. So I got together with an engineer and he made a fake pickup on the bridge pickup. And then it was great. I had this big box. They used asbestos and everything, so it wouldn't harm the wood, the heat of the bombs. I mean, you see some of those videos from the '70s, I'm engulfed in smoke. The guitar I'm using now doesn't put out that much smoke because it's fog. And the reason I have to use fog is because to do something like that, you have to have a fire marshal approve it. And sometimes they'd say, 'You can't use your smoke bombs tonight because there could be a fire.' I met a guy, and he said, Germany makes these little fog machines. So, I ended up putting little fog machines inside the back of my guitar, and it worked. Not quite as much smoke as the original smoke bombs, but it doesn't look bad."

Ace's new solo album, "10,000 Volts", was released on February 23 via MNRK Music Group (formerly eOne Music). The 11-track LP was produced by Ace and Steve Brown (TRIXTER).

In a recent interview with VRP Rocks, Ace praised "10,000 Volts", saying: "I'm very happy with the way the record turned out. Now, a lot of times I've recorded records where sometimes you look at three or four songs on the album and you consider them not as good as some of the other ones and you kind of consider them as filler. But I don't think there's any filler on this album. I think every song has merit to it."

He added: "I think it's one of the best albums I ever did. I mean, I think it's probably as good as my solo album in 1978, which everybody seems to think is my best album to date. But I think this new album is equally as good as my 1978 solo album, and I think there's more than one hit single on the album. So, if I was a KISS fan or an Ace Frehley fan, I'd go out and buy it immediately when it's released on February 23rd, because you're in for a treat."

Ace's new all-original album is the follow-up to "Spaceman", which was released in October 2018 via eOne.

KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons co-wrote two tracks on "Spaceman", "Without You I'm Nothing" and "Your Wish Is My Command", the latter of which also features Gene's bass playing.