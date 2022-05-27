Watch: ACE FREHLEY Performs Acoustic Version Of '2000 Man' Poolside At CREATURES FEST

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley made a surprise, unrehearsed appearance at the poolside acoustic show at this year's Creatures Fest, which is taking place May 27-29 at Nashville's Sonesta Nashville Airport Hotel. Video of Frehley performing a rendition of THE ROLLING STONES' "2000 Man", which KISS recorded for the album "Dynasty", can be seen below (courtesy of The Rock Experience With Mike Brunn. Joining Ace for the performance were TRIXTER's Steve Brown and SISTERS DOLL's Brennan Mileto.

Also scheduled to appear at this year's Creatures Fest are original KISS drummer Peter Criss and former KISS guitarists Bruce Kulick and Vinnie Vincent.

According to Creatures Fest promoter Neil Davis, Criss will join Frehley on stage during the guitarist's May 27 set to play a few tracks.

Vincent is scheduled to perform on night two of Creatures Fest, while Kulick will close out the event on Sunday, May 29. The festival will also feature performances by QUIET RIOT, ENUFF Z'NUFF, VIXEN, John Corabi, RETURN OF THE COMET and PRETTY BOY FLOYD, among others.

Frehley, a founding member of KISS, recently said that he is up for a reunion of the original band, but only if the price is right. During an appearance on SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk", Frehley stated about the chances of him playing with his former bandmates: "Anything's possible — I've always said that. That's the first question so many people have asked me over the years: 'Would you ever consider doing a KISS reunion?' I said, 'I never closed the door on anything.' If the money's right and it's presented to me in the right way, anything can happen.

"I'm on good terms with Paul [Stanley, guitar/vocals] and Gene [Simmons, bass/vocals], which is nice, because we created something really special in the early '70s that has outlasted so many other bands. And God bless 'em. They're still doing it; I'm still doing it. Peter is still around. I'm not quite sure why Peter hadn't toured over the years as much as I have, but it is what it is."

Frehley's latest release was "Origins Vol. 2", the sequel to his 2016 collection of cover songs that inspired the former KISS guitarist.

"Origins Vol. 2" featured cover versions of THE BEATLES' "I'm Down", DEEP PURPLE's "Space Truckin'", LED ZEPPELIN's "Good Times Bad Times", THE ROLLING STONES' "Jumpin' Jack Flash", THE KINKS' "Lola" and THE JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE's "Manic Depression", among others. A cover of the 1975 KISS tune "She" also appeared as a bonus track. Guests on the set included CHEAP TRICK's Robin Zander, Lita Ford and former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick.

KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons co-wrote two tracks on Ace's latest all-original album "Spaceman", which was released in October 2018 via eOne.