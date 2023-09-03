Watch: AEROSMITH Kicks Off 'Peace Out' Farewell Tour In Philadelphia

Legendary rockers AEROSMITH kicked off their "Peace Out" farewell tour last night (Saturday, September 21) at the 21,000-capacity Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The electrifying show features AEROSMITH's classic hits performed in an immersive 360-degree production as they celebrate 50 years as America's greatest rock band.

AEROSMITH's 18-song set opened with "Back In The Saddle" and included a cover of FLEETWOOD MAC's "Stop Messin' Around", before closing with a two-song encore of "Dream On" and "Walk This Way".

Produced by Live Nation, this monumental 40-date North American tour includes stops at iconic arenas across the U.S. and Canada, including Los Angeles's Kia Forum, New York's Madison Square Garden and Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, with a special stop in their hometown of Boston for New Year's Eve 2023. With THX's Certified Live! High-fidelity experience, each arena is calibrated with leading-edge technology so fans don't miss a beat of AEROSMITH's classic rock tunes in quality audio.

AEROSMITH's setlist was as follows:

01. Back In The Saddle

02. Love In An Elevator

03. Cryin'

04. Janie's Got A Gun

05. Adam's Apple

06. Livin' On The Edge

07. No More No More

08. Rag Doll

09. Hangman Jury

10. Seasons Of Wither

11. Movin' Out

12. Stop Messin' Around

13. Rats In The Cellar

14. I Don't Want To Miss A Thing

15. Sweet Emotion

16. Toys In The Attic

Encore

17. Dream On

18. Walk This Way

This past May, AEROSMITH guitarist Joe Perry explained to Byrd of 97.1 FM The Drive why it was unlikely drummer Joey Kramer, who sat out the band's last round of "Deuces Are Wild" residency shows in Las Vegas, would take part in the "Peace Out" tour. "His heart's in the right place, but, listen, playing the drums is an athletic event," Joe said. "And there's a certain point where you're just kind of, like,… every joint starts to give out, man. So at this point we're not thinking he's gonna be there. We'll see."

When AEROSMITH announced its farewell tour four months ago, the band said about Kramer's absence from the trek: "While Joey Kramer remains a beloved founding member of AEROSMITH, he has regrettably made the decision to sit out the currently scheduled touring dates to focus his full attention on his family and health. Joey's unmistakable and legendary presence behind the drum kit will be sorely missed."

For the past couple of years, AEROSMITH's longtime drum tech John Douglas has been filling in on drums for Kramer, whose wife, Linda Gail Kramer, died in June 2022 at the age of 55. No cause of death has been revealed.

In 2020, Kramer sued the rest of AEROSMITH for breach of contract, saying he was being blocked from performing after suffering "minor injuries" the previous year. He sought an injunction after they announced they would play without him at the 2020 MusiCares Person Of The Year and at the Grammy Awards. He lost that case.

The "Peace Out" run of dates will wrap next year on January 26 in Montreal. Special guests THE BLACK CROWES are joining AEROSMITH for the entire tour, which celebrates AEROSMITH's five decades of music.

AEROSMITH announced its final tour by creating a "breaking news" YouTube video featuring Eminem, Slash, Dolly Parton, Bill Burr, Ringo Starr and other entertainment stars expressing their disbelief that this really is farewell. At the end of the clip, AEROSMITH frontman Steven Tyler could be seen looking into the camera and declaring, "And if you think we're joking … dream on."

Prior to the launch of "Peace Out", AEROSMITH wrapped its critically acclaimed Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Ahead of the residency, AEROSMITH returned to its hometown in Boston to perform a record-breaking one-off show at Fenway Park as part of the legendary band's 50th anniversary celebrations. With over 38,700 people in attendance, it was the most tickets sold to date for a show at the iconic venue.

In May 2022, AEROSMITH announced that Tyler had entered a treatment program following a relapse, prompting the band to put their Las Vegas residency on a temporary hold.

Tyler had been struggling with drug and alcohol addiction since the mid-1980s. Over the course of the last four decades, he had relapsed several times, including in the early 2000s and 2009.

Joey has had his own health difficulties in recent years. Kramer suffered a health scare back in 2014, which was initially reported to be "heart-related complications".