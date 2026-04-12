Watch: ALICE COOPER Performs Surprise Cover Of NIRVANA's 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' At 2026 'Coopstock' In Phoenix

Alice Cooper performed a surprise cover version of the NIRVANA classic "Smells Like Teen Spirit" during his headlining performance Saturday night (April 11) at Cooper's annual Coopstock music festival at Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa Arizona. Alice was backed by members of his touring band, including Ryan Roxie, Glen Sobel, Chuck Garric, Tommy Henriksen and Anna Cara at the rock icon's 28th annual rock and roll fundraising bash.

Video of the performance can be seen below, courtesy of the RichG LIVE channel on YouTube.

The outdoor concert also featured appearances by number of other rock legends, including John Oates, Tommy Thayer of KISS, and Arizona favorites ROGER CLYNE & THE PEACEMAKERS.

Proceeds from the event benefit Alice Cooper's Solid Rock Teen Centers, providing free music, art, and dance programs to local youth.

The fundraising efforts continue on Sunday, April 12, at Alice Cooper's Rock & Roll Golf Classic, also at Las Sendas Golf Club.

Before the 2023 edition of Coopstock, Cooper told The Mesa Tribune: "We are fulfilling a vision we've had for several years…to provide teens with a central place to learn, have fun, and explore their creativity in a supportive and safe environment. The Rock is the first of many teen centers in Arizona and, ultimately, around the country."

For more than a quarter-century, Coopstock has drawn thousands and every year organizers expect more than 2,500 people to attend the event.