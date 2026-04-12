Watch: ULI JON ROTH Celebrates 50th Anniversaries Of SCORPIONS' 'In Trance' And 'Virgin Killer' In Pittsburg, California

On Thursday, April 9, legendary German guitarist and composer Uli Jon Roth performed at the Pittsburg California Theatre in Pittsburg, California as part of his North American tour dubbed "Pictures Of Destiny". Video of the concert can be seen below, courtesy of Walter Morgan.

Uli's current tour was previously described in a press release as "a mesmerizing three-hour extravaganza, including the premiere of compositions from his long-awaited 'Requiem For An Angel'."

Uli is accompanied by a full band and a string quartet, making for an ensemble of 10 talented musicians performing on stage. The music is enriched by dynamic multimedia projections, offering audiences an immersive experience at seated venues.

Fans have the opportunity to witness a stunning orchestral rendition of Roth's groundbreaking piece "Sails Of Charon", alongside several new compositions and material from his acclaimed "Transcendental Sky Guitar" albums. There are also a couple of classic early SCORPIONS tracks, from Uli's "Tokyo Tapes Revisited" DVD, blending a touch of nostalgia with innovative artistry. While the show includes many beloved pieces, the spotlight shines brightly on Roth's latest compositions, marking their debut in the United States.

Uli is the legendary founding guitarist for the SCORPIONS and is one of the earliest contributors to the neoclassical metal genre. He was the guitarist on the first five SCORPIONS records, including "Taken By Force" and the first SCORPIONS live release, "Tokyo Tapes", which went gold in multiple countries and contained the songs "Sails Of Charon", "In Trance", "We'll Burn The Sky", "Fly To The Rainbow" and "All Night Long".

After exiting the SCORPIONS, Uli reformed his own band called ELECTRIC SUN which produced three critically acclaimed albums each dedicated to a specific individual. Roth then entered a new phase of creative work, composing four symphonies and two concertos, and sometimes performing with symphony orchestras throughout Europe.

In recent years, Roth has revisited the early music of his period with the SCORPIONS, which resulted in the "Scorpions Revisited" double CD and "Tokyo Tapes Revisited" DVD/Blu-ray releases.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest guitar players ever, Uli pioneered a unique style of guitar playing which — for the first time — combined complete mastery of the instrument with an intensely melodic and emotional appeal.

From his earliest days onwards, Uli has always been a bold and uncompromising musical innovator of the first order. Being the first guitar player in rock to incorporate complex melodic arpeggio sequences, Uli Jon Roth — in the eyes of many of his peers — practically reinvented modern guitar technique almost singlehandedly during his SCORPIONS tenure, but even more so during his ELECTRIC SUN days.