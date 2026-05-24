Watch: ANTHRAX Recruits British Session Drummer DARBY TODD For Athens Concert

ANTHRAX recruited acclaimed U.K.-based session drummer Darby Todd to sit behind the kit for the band's concert Saturday night (May 23) at the Olympic Athletic Center of Athens (OAKA) in Athens, Greece as the support act for IRON MAIDEN. Fan-filmed video of the performance can be seen below.

Longtime ANTHRAX drummer Charlie Benante was apparently unable to make the Athens gig due to his touring commitments with PANTERA, which is scheduled to play a show in Frankfurt, Germany on Sunday, May 24 as the support act for METALLICA.

In addition to touring the world with Devin Townsend, Darby has played with THE DARKNESS, Martin Barre, Alan Price, Gary Moore, Kee Marcello (EUROPE),Joe Lynn Turner (RAINBOW),Carl Verheyen, Robert Plant, Robben Ford, Paul Gilbert and many others. Darby is as comfortable playing jazz in a small jazz club as he is playing rock in an arena.

When not touring, Darby can found in his London-based studio remote recording for artists and bands around the world as well as doing a limited amount of teaching. He holds both U.K. and USA passports, which makes working in America simple.

ANTHRAX will release its long-awaited twelfth full-length studio album, "Cursum Perficio", on September 18 via Megaforce in the U.S. and Nuclear Blast in Europe. It marks the band's first record in ten years since 2016's "For All Kings", which debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200.

Benante joined ANTHRAX in 1983, prior to the recording of the band's debut album, "Fistful Of Metal", and has been the band's drummer ever since. He is known for having a very fast double-kick technique and his work with the 1980s hardcore/metal project STORMTROOPERS OF DEATH (S.O.D.) is credited with having set the template for extreme metal and hardcore blast beats. He is also an accomplished guitarist, having written the majority of the music for ANTHRAX. Along with his musician duties, Benante is a graphic artist and has created many of ANTHRAX's album covers and T-shirt designs.