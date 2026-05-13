Watch: BLACK SABBATH's GEEZER BUTLER Joins Push To Rehome Beagles From Ridglan Farms In Wisconsin

The Center For A Humane Economy announced on Tuesday (May 12) that, with its rescue partners, it will remove another 500 beagles this week in Wisconsin from Ridglan Farms. When complete, this will conclude a 14-day process of removing 1,500 dogs from the laboratory animal supplier. These actions are consistent with a confidential accord reached between the Center For A Humane Economy, Big Dog Ranch Rescue and Ridglan Farms. It is one of the largest coordinated transitions of dogs from a research-breeding facility into rescue organizations and homes in recent U.S. history.

The Center For A Humane Economy is working alongside Beagle Freedom Project, Dane County Humane Society, Wisconsin Puppy Mill Project and Wisconsin Federated Humane Societies to oversee the care, triage, transport, medical treatment, socialization, and placement of the dogs into qualified rescue organizations and loving homes. Leaders of those groups were joined on Tuesday by music icons Geezer Butler (BLACK SABBATH) and Debbie Gibson who announced their support for beagle protection efforts and the surging movement advancing human-relevant, non-animal research methods.

"I've loved animals my entire life, and seeing these dogs finally get a chance at freedom and loving homes is deeply moving," said Geezer Butler, the legendary bassist and primary lyricist for BLACK SABBATH and recognized as one of the founding fathers of heavy metal. "This rescue represents compassion in action and a growing recognition that we can pursue better science without animal suffering." Butler is a spokesman for the Center For A Humane Economy.

Video of Butler at yesterday's event can be seen below.

"I'm so honored to be invited by Beagle Freedom Project to help shine a light on this rescue effort that represents a shift in consciousness. Although there is a long way to go for these docile, sentient beings, their entire world is about to change thanks to the tireless efforts of all of those who have been advocating for these beautiful beagles," said Debbie Gibson, the American singer, songwriter, and actress. Gibson is a spokeswoman for Beagle Freedom Project.

"We're so excited to play a role, with our many partners, to connect 1,500 families with these glorious beagles so they can start a new, loving chapter in all of their lives," said Wayne Pacelle, president of the Center For A Humane Economy.

"Today we're also announcing a legislative campaign in Congress to end federal funding of invasive and painful testing on dogs in America," added Pacelle. "For decades, beagles have been poisoned, prodded, and punished in the misguided name of science. As a nation, we'll secure better outcomes in human health when we exclude beagles from testing and embrace modern screening and testing methods grounded in human biology."

Congressman Nick Langworthy, R-N.Y., participated in the press conference and will help advance efforts to restrict the use of dogs in animal tests. "The practice of breeding dogs and cats solely for painful experimentation and euthanasia is wrong," said Langworthy. "My heart breaks for these innocent beagles who are victims of their docile temperament, and the very least we can do is ensure that not one penny of taxpayer dollars is spent on enriching the monsters responsible for inflicting such cruelty and abuse. Ridglan Farms is facing its last days, but our work is not done. We have a duty to ensure that federally funded research reflects both humane treatment and modern scientific standards. As better and more reliable alternatives continue to emerge, there is zero excuse for continuing to support painful, outdated, and unnecessary animal testing practices. I'm working with HHS to make sure we never spend another federal dollar that leads to cruelty against dogs and cats."

The rescue operation comes amid accelerating federal reforms aimed at reducing and replacing the use of animals in drug development and biomedical testing. The FDA Modernization Act 2.0, formulated by the Center For A Humane Economy and enacted in 2022, removed the longstanding requirement that new drugs be tested in animals before human clinical trials. Federal agencies have since advanced policies supporting organ-on-chip systems, organoids, computational modeling, and other non-animal methods.

In April 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration unveiled a roadmap to phase down animal testing requirements in key areas of drug development, while the National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced major new investments in human-based research technologies. The House Energy and Commerce Committee will vote tomorrow on the FDA Modernization Act 3.0 to further align federal regulations with the reforms established in federal statute. The Senate approved the legislation, S. 355, by unanimous consent in December.

The Center For A Humane Economy and Animal Wellness Action, with Big Dog Ranch Rescue, also announced today that they will seek legislation in Congress to restrict NIH funding for research and testing featuring invasive and painful testing on dogs. Annually, 50,000 dogs are used in such experiments, creating the market for animal suppliers to laboratories. The organizations are also concerned about the outdated, non-predictive use of animals in invasive tests, including the use of 70,000 primates annually, and worked on this bipartisan letter from December, calling on NIH to move away from invasive testing on non-human primates.

Rescue partners playing essential role in beagle defense

rescue teams and veterinary personnel have established a temporary staging and care operation at the Dane County Humane Society in Madison, Wisconsin, where dogs are receiving examinations, vaccinations, microchips, behavioral assessments, and, where appropriate, spay and neuter procedures before transport to partner organizations around the country.

"These beagles represent hope and a new beginning," said Shannon Keith, president and founder of the Beagle Freedom Project. "We're excited to be the leaders in placing these beagles in the perfect homes where they can finally thrive and learn how to be the dogs they were meant to be. Beagle Freedom Project is honored to help them begin that journey."

"We're proud to support this historic operation," said Pam McCloud Smith, executive director of the Dane County Humane Society. "The community response has been overwhelming, and it shows how deeply people care about giving these animals a second chance."

"The Wisconsin Puppy Mill Project (WPMP) is pleased to partner with the individuals and organizations involved in the negotiated release of 1,500 beagles from Ridglan Farms. WPMP is coordinating with our experienced Wisconsin rescue and shelter partners to rehabilitate and place 300 of these dogs," said Eilene Ribbens, executive director of the Wisconsin Puppy Mill Project.

"We're grateful for the outpouring of support from our Wisconsin Federated Humane Societies (WFHS) members," said Gina Mason, WFHS vice president. "Twenty-three Wisconsin shelter and rescue members of WFHS have stepped up in a big way to provide care, comfort, support, and adoption services to the beagles. We welcome every dog, as we assist them on the journey to a loving forever home. We're grateful to the humane organizations in our network and nationwide for their outstanding care for all animals and the communities they serve."

Center For A Humane Economy is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(3) whose mission is to help animals by helping forge a more humane economic order. The first organization of its kind in the animal protection movement, the Center encourages businesses to honor their social responsibilities in a culture where consumers, investors, and other key stakeholders abhor cruelty and the degradation of the environment and embrace innovation as a means of eliminating both. The Center believes helping animals helps us all.

Animal Wellness Action is a Washington, D.C.-based 501(c)(4) whose mission is to help animals by promoting laws and regulations at federal, state and local levels that forbid cruelty to all animals. The group also works to enforce existing anti-cruelty and wildlife protection laws. Animal Wellness Action believes helping animals helps us all.