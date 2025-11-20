Watch: BLIND GUARDIAN Kicks Off 'Somewhere Far Beyond North American Tour 2025' In Fort Lauderdale

Legendary German power metallers BLIND GUARDIAN kicked off their fall 2025 North American headlining tour Wednesday night (November 19) at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The band is performing across the United States and Canada, bringing its celebrated album "Somewhere Far Beyond" to life on stage.

The tour will make additional stops in major markets, including New York, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles and more, before concluding on December 13 in Los Angeles, California at the Wiltern.

Support for the tour is coming from special guests ENSIFERUM and SEVEN KINGDOMS, offering fans a full evening of epic metal performances.

BLIND GUARDIAN's setlist for the Fort Lauderdale concert was as follows:

01. Time What Is Time

02. Journey Through The Dark

03. Black Chamber

04. Theatre Of Pain

05. The Quest For Tanelorn

06. Ashes To Ashes

07. The Bard's Song - In The Forest

08. The Bard's Song - The Hobbit

09. The Piper's Calling

10. Somewhere Far Beyond

11. Nightfall

12. Blood Of The Elves

13. Lost In The Twilight Hall

14. A Past And Future Secret

15. Valhalla

Encore:

16. War Of Wrath

17. Into The Storm

18. Violent Shadows

19. Mirror Mirror

Fan-filmed video of the show can be seen below (courtesy of the AIE TUBE channel on YouTube).

Last month, BLIND GUARDIAN frontman Hansi Kürsch spoke to Canada's The Metal Voice about the band's plans for the follow-up to 2022's "The God Machine" album. After co-host Jimmy Kay noted that BLIND GUARDIAN's sound and overall production approach can't get "much bigger" than it was on some of the group's most recent efforts, Hansi concurred. "Yeah. That was my feeling after '[Twilight Orchestra:] Legacy of The Dark Lands', and I was happy when we went into a direction which we have taken with 'The God Machine', though from the basic songwriting, it was not too far away from 'Beyond The Red Mirror'," he said. "The way we treated it during the production and in the mixing has transformed it into something like a hybrid. This is what I meant when I said, well, 'The God Machine' has a bit of references of what we did in the past. So .. my impression [is that] we shouldn't go further down the road when it comes to orchestration. There will be classical composing, I'm pretty sure, in the future, but we won't take it as far as 'Legacy Of The Dark Lands', at least not in a long time. And, yeah, you know how long it took us to produce and accomplish 'Legacy Of The Dark Lands'. So, I doubt there will be anything like that, but we all feel it is time for the let-your-hair-down stuff. Even though I have to say once we're in the studio, we do not have that much control where the journey is finally leading us. So, that is open to a certain extent, but the passion for, I'd say, easygoing music is there in the band. And we felt encouraged by that also by the touring we did for the last now almost three years. That also fills us up with energy. And once we finish all this touring and we get back to the songwriting, usually there is a bit of this [same kind of] sense in the new songwriting. So I'm quite confident it will be more into such a direction."

Asked if the next BLIND GUARDIAN album will arrive sometime after the completion of the band's fall 2025 North American tour, Hansi clarified: "There won't be a new album coming out after the tour directly because we have to compose the album. We will take that momentum after North America and do the break, which everyone in the band is desperately looking for. We traveled around the world twice, I think, and it is about time now to really keep our focus on songwriting and on family life. We all want that privacy back for a while — not for too long, but I think give us a year, maybe one and a half, and then you'll have your new album As said, I believe it's in the tradition of what BLIND GUARDIAN stands for and maybe has a bit of the more melodic, old-fashioned style, but I cannot promise it. It's just a feeling."

Regarding a possible release date for the next BLIND GUARDIAN album, Hansi said: "[It will be] 2027, I'd say. Give us 2026 to compose songs. We go for quality. I mean, we could technically do an album, including production, within nine months. We did that in the very early stages of the band, but I wanna take my time, and so want the other guys. So give us the beginning of 2027 for maybe finishing the production and releasing the album, and then another tour hopefully at the end of 2027."

In the summer of 2024, Kürsch told MetalMasterKingdom.com about the progress of the songwriting sessions for BLIND GUARDIAN's next studio album: "We started songwriting a while ago, but I think we skipped all the ideas we've had. We do that from time to time, because if the span in between the real songwriting and the ones we did before is so big, then it doesn't make sense to keep on working on these songs because you do not get back into the mode, and so it's better to just put them aside. And some of this stuff really got forgotten over the years, and we never touched it again. So, we will start from scratch zero right now. We are still in the mode of 'live band' [due to all the touring we have done]. So I would expect the next songs to be heavy — heavy and aggressive."

Asked if the next BLIND GUARDIAN album will be musically similar to "The God Machine", Hansi said: "That's difficult to say, because 'The God Machine' is more of a production result than it is in the songwriting itself. The songwriting is not too different from what we did on [2015's] 'Beyond The Red Mirror', but the way we treated the songs in the studio is so different. So the result turns out to be, obviously, differently impressive to people. I would say, yes, we go for individual [songs]. With the lyrics, I am more focused on this than having a conceptual album. When having a conceptual album, you may go musically in one direction also. So we go freestyle."

In February 2024, Hansi was asked by Australia's Metal Roos if he thinks there will be "a shorter turnaround time" for the band's next studio album, considering that "The God Machine" was the first regular studio LP from BLIND GUARDIAN in seven years. He responded: "I'm pretty sure it's going to be…. I'm not sure how it will look like exactly. We did the re-recordings for 'Somewhere Far Beyond' for the anniversary album, and we did the live recordings in 2022, so this is something certainly to come up very soon. But we're talking about new material. That is still on hold then, because after that we do some acoustic playings, which we also worked on because we had to kill some time. And then, yeah, after Wacken [Open Air] and after these shows we're going to play within this year, we keep our focus on regular songwriting. And I don't know — I would be very surprised to find out that there's no new BLIND GUARDIAN album before '27, which is an accomplishment already, but I'm hoping for either late '25 or '26."

Asked how he and his BLIND GUARDIAN bandmates keep their songwriting fresh after all this time, Hansi said: "You gain a bit of expertise over the years. This is helpful. And then in addition, it's a passion on one hand, it's a profession on the other hand, which makes it a bit easier. And the excitement is still there. I believe maybe that's the central point in BLIND GUARDIAN. Everyone is feeling completely relieved because we have accomplished so much. But everyone is also focused because we build up a market in [a country like] Australia and we still see a development into the right direction. So that's encouragement, motivation, and we have plenty of that. What I have to say is I don't see the moment where we are running out of ideas."

BLIND GUARDIAN's "The God Machine" North American 2024 tour commenced on April 18, 2024 at The Fillmore in Silver Springs, Maryland and made its way to Dallas, Seattle, and Toronto before the final performance at Milwaukee Metalfest on May 17, 2024. Joining the band as support was NIGHT DEMON.

"The God Machine" was released in September 2022 via Nuclear Blast. The cover artwork for the CD was designed by Peter Mohrbacher.

Prior to "The God Machine"'s arrival, BLIND GUARDIAN's latest release was the all-orchestral album "Twilight Orchestra: Legacy Of The Dark Lands", which came out in November 2019 via Nuclear Blast. To create the concept, lead guitarist André Olbrich and Kürsch worked alongside German bestselling author Markus Heitz, whose novel "Die Dunklen Lande" was released in March 2019. The book is set in 1629 and contains the prequel to "Legacy Of The Dark Lands".

BLIND GUARDIAN's previous "regular" studio album, "Beyond The Red Mirror", was issued in 2015. It was the band's first LP since 2010's "At The Edge Of Time", marking the longest gap between two studio albums in BLIND GUARDIAN's career. It was also the group's first album without bassist Oliver Holzwarth since 1995's "Imaginations From The Other Side".

BLIND GUARDIAN's core trio consists of Kürsch, lead guitarist André Olbrich and rhythm guitarist Marcus Siepen. Drummer Frederik Ehmke has been with the group since 2005, while Dutch bassist Johan Van Stratum joined in 2021.

Drummer Thomen Stauch played on BLIND GUARDIAN's first seven albums before being replaced by Ehmke. Frederik made his recording debut with BLIND GUARDIAN on 2006's "A Twist In The Myth".