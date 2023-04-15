Watch: BLINK-182 Performs With TOM DELONGE For First Time In Nine Years At COACHELLA

BLINK-182 played its first reunion concert with Tom DeLonge Friday (April 14) at the Coachella festival in Indio, California. The 50-minute performance marked the first time DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus have shared the stage together publicly since 2014.

BLINK-182 appearance at Coachella was a last-minute addition to the event, having been announced by DeLonge a day earlier (April 13).

The pop-punk outfit performed in the Sahara Tent, which usually hosts EDM music.

BLINK-182 was scheduled to launch its reunion tour in Mexico and South America in March but had to postpone the dates after Barker injured his finger in rehearsals.

BLINK-182 kicked off its Coachella set with "Family Reunion" and played other classics like "Anthem Pt. 2", "Feeling This", "What's My Age Again?", "The Rock Show", "I Miss You" and "All The Small Things". The band also performed its recent single "Edging" live for the first time.

The North American leg of BLINK-182's reunion tour will launch in May and run through July, with TURNSTILE providing support.

Since their humble beginnings nearly thirty years ago, when they started playing in a San Diego garage, BLINK-182 have sold over fifty-million albums worldwide and rocked audiences from Adelaide to Zurich, having become one of the defining rock bands of their generation. According to The New York Times, "No punk band of the 1990s has been more influential than BLINK-182."

DeLonge was a member of BLINK-182 from its 1995 debut album, "Cheshire Cat" through 2003's "Untitled", before leaving in 2005. He then rejoined the band in 2011 for the "Neighborhoods" LP, prior to departing again in 2015.

BLINK-182's two most recent albums — 2016's "California" and 2019's "Nine" — featured ALKALINE TRIO's Matt Skiba.

Tom has spent the last few years focusing on ANGELS & AIRWAVES before reconnecting with Mark after the latter beat cancer in 2021. Travis has collaborated with countless musicians and married Kourtney Kardashian.

The world tour is currently scheduled to resume in May, including a May 19 concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

blink's reunion tour hits the NYC-area on May 19 at Madison Square Garden, May 20 at UBS Arena, May 24 at Barclays Center, and Atlantic City's new Adjacent Festival, with Turnstile opening all North American dates. Tickets here.