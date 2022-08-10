Watch: BUTCHER BABIES Perform Cover Of SAWEETIE's 'Best Friend'

BUTCHER BABIES have recorded a cover version of rapper Saweetie's chart-topping single "Best Friend" for inclusion on their upcoming fourth full-length album, to be released in 2023.

BUTCHER BABIES have been playing their version of "Best Friend" live for the first time on their recently launched European tour, including at their August 5 concert in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Fan-filmed video of the "Best Friend" performance from that show can be seen below.

Speaking to Spain's EMP about their decision to cover "Best Friend", BUTCHER BABIES co-vocalist Heidi Shepherd said: "It's basically a song about [me and fellow BUTCHER BABIES singer Carla Harvey]. 'Cause we've been best friends for so long. We were a band together prior to BUTCHER BABIES. It's a cover, and we figured we can't think of two better people to cover this song besides us. So it's fun."

BUTCHER BABIES' latest album, 2017's "Lilith", was produced by Steve Evetts (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN, SEPULTURA, SUICIDE SILENCE) and marked the band's recording debut with drummer Chase Brickenden, who replaced Chris Warner in 2016.

In July 2019, longtime BUTCHER BABIES bassist Jason Klein announced his departure from the band. He has since been replaced by Ricky Bonazza.

Last year, BUTCHER BABIES embarked on a headlining tour, "Butcher Babies Vs. Goliath", which saw the band performing its debut album, "Goliath" — released in 2013 via Century Media Records — in its entirety along with recent hit singles and new material.

Hailing from the City of Angels, BUTCHER BABIES have released two EPs and three albums to date, with "Lilith", debuting at #1 on iTunes Metal chart and #7 on iTunes Rock chart. The band kicked off 2021 by independently releasing a handful of newly energized singles produced and co-written by Matt Good (FROM FIRST TO LAST),including "Bottom Of A Bottle", "Sleeping With The Enemy", "Yorktown", "Last Dance" and "It's Killin' Time, Baby!" The latter was inspired by the DC Comics character Lobo, a heavy metal bounty hunter.