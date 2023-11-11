Watch: CAVALERA Joined By DISCHARGE And NAPALM DEATH Members For 'Protest And Survive' Cover In Manchester

DISCHARGE vocalist Jeff "JJ" Janiak and NAPALM DEATH bassist Shane Embury joined CAVALERA, the project featuring SEPULTURA's founding members Max Cavalera (guitar, vocals) and Igor "Iggor" Cavalera (drums),on stage last night (Friday, November 10) at the Academy in Manchester, United Kingdom to perform the classic DISCHARGE song "Protest And Survive". Fan-filmed video of their appearance can be seen below.

Back in April 2022, Igor hit the stage with DISCHARGE at New Cross Inn in London to perform "Protest And Survive".

Igor and Max previously performed "Protest And Survive" and "Hear Nothing See Nothing Say Nothing" with members of DISCHARGE back in December 2019 at 02 Academy in Birmingham, England.

Seven years ago, Max stated about how he first discovered DISCHARGE's music: "There was a time in Brazil around '82, I believe — '82 or '83 — we used to go to this place called Woodstock Records. And we didn't have money for imported records, so we'd buy cassettes. And I just remember the guy from the store recommended that one side of the cassette I should the DISCHARGE 'Hear Nothing See Nothing Say Nothing' album. And the other side was HELLHAMMER 'Apocalyptic Raids'. So I just bought that cassette and took it home and fell in love with it. It was so cool. It was not until later that I realized that [DISCHARGE] were punks — that they [had] mohawks and all that. It was on the same tape with a metal band — I liked HELLHAMMER and I liked DISCHARGE. I wanted more so I ended up discovering more stuff, bought more tapes. I got some other records — I got the 'Why' EP and 'Never Again' and all that. So, yeah, it was killer. I became a big fan. It was mostly me and Igor — we were kind of like the punk heart of SEPULTURA. The other two guys didn't like punk stuff very much, so it was mostly me and Igor. But I think the influence is… Even today, to me, 'Hear Nothing See Nothing Say Nothing' is a wall of guitar that has never been done again ever since. The album still today sounds amazing. It's just a wall of guitars coming at you. It's incredible. It's sonic violence. It's what I like about it, and I fell in love with it."

He continued: "We were right on the edge of the crossover of metal and punk when SEPULTURA started. Because the beginning of the thrash metal movement, I think what inspired it was the combination of stuff like MOTÖRHEAD mixed with DISCHARGE — you get thrash metal, which is great. So it's perfect for that."

In a 2016 interview with Antihero, Igor stated about what drew him and Max to some of the early hardcore punk music: "It has a lot to do with the energy. I remember also me and Max digging through certain records and always we would find, like, this song. This song is the best … And usually it was the one with more raw power to it. Even though on the [BLACK] SABBATH record, if it would be like a ballad, we would be, like, 'That's cool, but that's not it.' If it was something a bit heavier, we would get into it. And eventually that moved to the point where we were, like, 'Man, this is it. 'That's where hardcore, they get that. They were extracting the cool thing about metal and the cool thing about punk and kind of mixing it up and bringing this style that me and Max to this day, that's something that we really love. Those old records, and also new bands."

CAVALERA has just kicked off a European tour in support of the band's re-recording of SEPULTURA's first EP "Bestial Devastation" (originally released in 1985) and debut full-length album "Morbid Visions" (1986),which was released on July 14 via Nuclear Blast.

In 1996, Max exited SEPULTURA after the rest of the band split with Max's wife Gloria as their manager.

Igor left SEPULTURA in June 2006 due to "artistic differences." His departure from the band came five months after he announced that he was taking a break from SEPULTURA's touring activities to spend time with his second wife and their son (who was born in January 2006).