Watch: COREY TAYLOR, LZZY HALE, GILBY CLARKE, MATT SORUM, BILLY DUFFY, Others Perform With KINGS OF CHAOS In Long Beach

All-star rock band KINGS OF CHAOS — with special guests — headlined the Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach's April 15 concert presented by Acura.

The show took place at approximately 6:30 p.m. on the plaza in front of the Long Beach Performing Arts Center adjacent to the Long Beach Convention Center and was free to Saturday race ticket holders.

KINGS OF CHAOS, the brainchild of GUNS N' ROSES and VELVET REVOLVER drummer Matt Sorum, is an international all-star band with a revolving lineup of top rock-and-roll talent. The lineup for Long Beach included guest vocalists Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT, STONE SOUR),Corey Glover (LIVING COLOUR),Lzzy Hale (HALESTORM) and Rome (SUBLIME) along with guitarists Gilby Clarke (GUNS N' ROSES),Billy Duffy (THE CULT),Vernon Reid (LIVING COLOUR),Brent Woods (Taylor Hawkins),bass guitarist James LoMenzo (MEGADETH) and drummer Sorum.

"I was born in Long Beach right up the street," Sorum said as he took the stage. "After all the bands I've been in — GUNS N' ROSES, VELVET REVOLVER, THE CULT — I decided to start my own band. It was a bucket list thing and I hope you all enjoy tonight."

Sorum also brought KINGS OF CHAOS to the Grand Prix in 2017, playing 90 minutes of hit songs to a big crowd in front of the plaza stage.

When KINGS OF CHAOS's performance at this year's Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach was first announced in February, Sorum said in a statement: "As Long Beach is my birthplace, this is a very special gig for me. KINGS OF CHAOS are excited to join this legendary event and we're putting together a once-in-a-lifetime show to make it even more memorable for fans of live music. Fast cars and rock 'n' roll! Does it get any better?”

"I'm so honored to be joining the KINGS OF CHAOS for a night none of us will forget," said Hale. "And to be surrounded by these lifers of live music for such a legendary event, not only will make this a true moment in time for the fans, but for myself as well! Thank you to all the boys for having me! Let's get loud!"

The Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach was headlined by the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, as well as the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. In addition, the weekend included the Super Drift Challenge under the lights on Friday and Saturday nights, plus doubleheader action from Robby Gordon's SPEED/UTV Stadium Super Trucks, Porsche Deluxe Carrera Cup North America and the new-for-2023 Historic F1 Challenge.

KINGS OF CHAOS had recorded just one song prior to the release of last year's "Judgement Day" single: a cover of DEEP PURPLE's "Never Before" for the 2012 tribute album "Re-Machined: A Tribute To Deep Purple's 'Machine Head'".

During an appearance on the "2 Hours With Matt Pinfield" podcast, Sorum talked about the project's formation. He said: "The music business is more difficult to navigate than ever, especially for a guy that's been around a while," he said. "I've had an illustrious career, but it's always been, like, super-high, super-low, like riding the wildest roller coaster ever known to man. [Laughs] Emotionally, it's been challenging. When VELVET REVOLVER broke up, for me, it was like, 'Oh my god, I can't believe I pulled off another band.' So it kind of knocked the wind out of me, and I didn't really want to jump back into doing another band or project right away.

"When I started doing KINGS OF CHAOS, it became strictly about fun," he continued. "I decided, 'I'm going to pull a bucket list, [and] I'm going to call guys that I never had the balls to call, and have no fear. There's one or two answers that you can get — yes or no. And you've got to be able to accept no. Don't take it personal. I called Keith Richards. I called Jimmy Page. I called [Robert] Plant. I didn't care. I was just, like, finding them and calling them. And some of them said yes — not Robert Plant, dammit [laughs] — but Steven Tyler, Robin Zander, Billy Gibbons, Joe Elliott, Slash, the DeLeo brothers. I go and play with my friends, and it's a blast."

