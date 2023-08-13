Watch: COREY TAYLOR Sings 'SpongeBob SquarePants' Theme Song With TOM KENNY, 'SpongeBob' Voice Actor

SLIPKNOT singer Corey Taylor joined Tom Kenny, who voiced SpongeBob in "SpongeBob SquarePants", at this weekend's Huntington Comic And Toy Convention to sing the theme song of the iconic Nickelodeon show. Video of their performance can be seen below.

This is not the first time Taylor had publicly sung "SpongeBob". Corey had performed the song at his solo concerts for more than a decade, including on last year's ShipRocked cruise and at the 2022 Spookala Horror Convention in Ocala, Florida.

Asked in a 2020 interview with Montreal Rocks if fans can ever expect to see him record a studio version of "SpongeBob SquarePants", Taylor said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Oh, man. The funny thing is it's almost like a double-edged sword these days. It drives me nuts that it's one of the most requested songs at like my acoustic shows, and yet the whole reason I learned that song was so me and my son could connect on music. So I have a hard time saying no to stuff like that, man. I've thrown it in the set like a handful of times, even when it wasn't there. I did a version of it for this online critic called the Nostalgia Critic. I keep wondering whether or not I should do like a full band version and just trip people out, you know? So, I don't know. You can never say never. But it's very funny. Let's put it that way."

More than 200 vendors and a variety of panelists took part in this year's Huntington Comic And Toy Convention, which was reportedly attended by over 4,000 people.

Corey will release his second solo album, "CMF2", on September 15. "CMF2" is Taylor's first album for BMG and the first on his own label imprint, Decibel Cooper Recordings.

Released in May, the first single from "CMF2", "Beyond", entered the Top 15 at Rock Radio in just six weeks and was the cover and No. 1 spot of the Rock Hard playlist on Spotify.

Taylor began tracking the follow-up to 2020's "CMFT" LP in early January at The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada with producer Jay Ruston, who has previously worked with STEEL PANTHER and ANTHRAX, among others. Joining Corey in the studio was the rest of his solo band — bassist Eliot Lorango, drummer Dustin Robert, along with guitarists Christian Martucci and Zach Throne.

Twenty-six songs were recorded for "CMF2", including the first two singles, "Beyond" and "Post Traumatic Blues".

"CMFT" featured the No. 1 Billboard mainstream rock single "Black Eyes Blue" and streaming sensation "CMFT Must Be Stopped" (feat. Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie). The LP hit No. 6 on Billboard's U.S. Top Rock Albums chart.

In support of his new album, Taylor has announced his 2023 tour featuring special guests WARGASM, OXYMORRONS and LUNA AURA on select dates. Produced by Live Nation, the 28-city tour kicks off on August 25 at Fillmore Auditorium in Denver, making stops across the U.S in Detroit, Orlando, Dallas and more before the final headline show in Los Angeles at The Wiltern on October 5.