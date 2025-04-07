Watch: SCORPIONS/Ex-MOTÖRHEAD Drummer MIKKEY DEE Performs At 'The Europe Drum Show' In Germany

Former MOTÖRHEAD and current SCORPIONS drummer Mikkey Dee appeared at this year's edition of The Europe Drum Show, a two-day event dedicated entirely to the art of drumming and percussion, on March 29 in Friedrichshafen, Germany. Video of his appearance can be seen below.

A Swede of Greek descent, Dee has been known for his speed and precision since his mid-1980s stint with KING DIAMOND. After moving to Copenhagen to play with GEISHA in 1985, Dee joined KING DIAMOND, who were looking for additional members to complete their lineup. After their release of the "Conspiracy" album (1989),Dee decided to leave the band, as he felt he was becoming more of a back-up musician, rather than an equal contributing songwriter. Dee played on the KING DIAMOND recordings "Abigail" (1987) and "Them", which followed 1988, and continued to play as a session drummer for the recording sessions of the "Conspiracy" album (1989),after which he was replaced.

Dee joined Don Dokken for his solo album, "Up From The Ashes" (1990),with the music videos for the songs "Stay" and "Mirror Mirror" receiving airplay on MTV's "Headbangers Ball". The band headlined their own tour, as well as opened for JUDAS PRIEST. During this time, Dee also filled in a short time playing for WORLD WAR THREE (WWIII).

Lemmy had been repeatedly asking Mikkey to join MOTÖRHEAD since 1985, and in 1992, when asked once again, Dee accepted the offer, replacing Phil "Philthy Animal" Taylor. Dee's first gig with the band was on August 30, 1992 at Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

Dee joined THIN LIZZY to play on their anniversary shows in January 2016. However, on April 19 of that year, it was announced that he would not be participating. Subsequently, it was announced that Dee would be filling in for James Kottak on the SCORPIONS' 12 North American headlining dates, including a run of shows at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas. Dee later joined the band permanently.

SCORPIONS performed live for the first time in more than seven months on March 15 at the 25th edition of the Vive Latino festival at the Estadio GNP Seguros (formerly Foro Sol) in Mexico City, Mexico. The show, which was streamed for free on Amazon Music, marked the band's debut live appearance since Dee's near-death experience following a sepsis diagnosis. Filling in for Mikkey for a couple of songs at the Mexico City show was his son Marcus.