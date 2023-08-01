  • facebook
Watch: COREY TAYLOR Takes You Inside 'Blood Prison' Haunted House At Ohio State Reformatory

August 1, 2023

At this year's Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, which was held on July 14-16 at the Ohio State Reformatory, a historic and allegedly haunted former prison which most famously featured in the 1994 film "The Shawshank Redemption", one winner and their guest joined SLIPKNOT frontman Corey Taylor on a private tour of the "Blood Prison" haunted house. A video recap of the experience, shot and edited by Cyrus Entezam, can be seen below (courtesy of Danny Wimmer Presents).

"Blood Prison" is a harrowing walk through the unrelenting horrors of the Ohio State Reformatory — the state's notoriously haunted prison. In this unsettling space where paranormal activity abounds, hear the ear-splitting wail of the warden's widow. Encounter the frightening phantasms of maniacal inmates and deformed guards in the world's largest free-standing steel cell block. Descend into the suffocating blackness of The Hole.

The haunted house takes guests on a 45-minute walk through several haunts, including the warden's widow's quarter, a post-apocalyptic corridor, and an area roamed by clowns.

"Some people come just to see the scenes, some people come for entertainment and others come for fear," owner Victor Amesquita told Spectrum News 1. "You are going to get some sort of thrill while you are here."

The "Blood Prison" has been a part of the Ohio State Reformatory since 2017.

According to Amesquita, the prison's haunted reputation helps them bring the scares to their guests. "A lot of people were already thinking that coming in," he told ABC 6. "That they're actually coming into a haunted facility. That's very paranormal and it's active in that manner. So that adds a little uneasiness to the guests."

