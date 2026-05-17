Watch: DAUGHTRY Joined By HALESTORM's LZZY HALE For Cover Of 'Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)' At 2026 SONIC TEMPLE Festival

Lzzy Hale, lead singer of HALESTORM, joined DAUGHTRY on stage this past Friday (May 15) at the Sonic Temple festival in Columbus, Ohio to perform a cover of the JOURNEY classic "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" . Fan-filmed video of the collaboration can be seen below.

A studio recording of DAUGHTRY's and Lzzy's version of "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" was made available in January 2023, exactly 40 years to the day that the original song was released on January 5, 1983.

"Chris Daughtry and I have been threatening to unleash a duet for years. What better way to do that than by paying tribute to one of our mutual influences…. JOURNEY!" Lzzy said at the time. "This song is not only part of the 'Stranger Things' soundtrack, but has been my go-to for karaoke for as long as i can remember! I'm so honored to have been a part of this and I hope it makes you smile as big as I did while recording it!"

Chris added: "I've always loved the song and I was wanting to do a classic cover and my wife and I were watching the 'Stranger Things' season finale and there's this incredibly intense scene and 'Separate Ways' was a big part of this scene. It was so moving just the way it was used, it felt so cool and epic and I was immediately like 'THIS is the one! We have to cover this song.' Then I was, like, 'How can we make this extra special? What if it was a duet? What if we got Lzzy on it!!??" Needless to say I was pumped she said yes and I absolutely love how it turned out."

That same month, Chris told Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station about covering "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)" with Lzzy: "Lzzy and I have been talking about doing a duet, whether it be an original or a cover, for a long time. When we did that acoustic tour she came out on one of the dates and did an acoustic cover of ALICE IN CHAINS' 'Man In The Box', and, I was thinking, 'Maybe we should record that,' and then this idea came up. I was, like, 'Hey, would you be interested in covering 'Separate Ways'?"

In February 2023, Hale told American Songwriter about her collaboration with DAUGHTRY: "We've been kind of chasing each other for years and years and wanted to do something together, so when Chris was in Nashville recording 'Separate Ways', he cold called me. I was, like, 'Dude, that's my go-to karaoke song,' so I ended up recording for about an hour and then screwing around for the rest of the time and just catching up on everything, on his life and my life. So that was the whole arc of our journey — literally, JOURNEY."

Lzzy went on to say that she has known Chris since 2008 when HALESTORM was working on its self-titled debut and DAUGHTRY was recording its second LP, "Leave This Town". "We just hit it off, and it's been this kind of cat-and-mouse game of 'Hey, do you want to do this?' 'Oh, no, I got to do this.' 'Hey, I'm too busy, but let's do something,'" she recalled.

Hale added: "Chris is one of those guys that since we met, no matter where you are in the world, you can pick up right where you left off. You don't have to talk to each other all the time. We're just on the same wavelength — and not to mention his incredible voice. I've sung with a lot of people and had a lot of collaborations in my day, and with Chris, we can kind of go toe-to-toe, and he's just as nerdy about it as I am."