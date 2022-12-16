Watch: DAVE GROHL Joins BILLIE EILISH For Emotional 'My Hero' Duet In Los Angeles

Billie Eilish was joined onstage at her concert last night (Thursday, December 15) at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles by FOO FIGHTERS frontman Dave Grohl. The pair performed an acoustic duet of the FOO FIGHTERS classic "My Hero" as a tribute to late FOO FIGHTERS drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away in March.

Eilish, who is wrapping up the year with three headline shows at the Kia Forum, wore a t-shirt with Taylor's image on it during her performance at the Grammy Awards earlier this year and Dave spoke on stage about what that moment meant to both him and the rest of the FOO FIGHTERS, who watched the event at his house.

"The room was filled with real tears of love and gratitude," Grohl recalled of the bandmembers' and their families' reaction at home.

In late March, Eilish and her collaborator brother, Finneas O'Connell, discussed the passing of Hawkins with Access Hollywood's Scott Evans and Zuri Hall on the red carpet of the 94th annual Oscars ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Finneas said: "Taylor was such a legendary player. We were admirers of his work years before we got to meet him. And we only met him a handful of times — I wish we got to spend more time with him — but he couldn't have been a kinder, cooler, more generous person as well. And such a deeply inspiring person. We're just heartbroken." Billie added: "It was incredibly heartbreaking. It was right before we went on stage. And we got the news, and it really, really tore us all apart. It's horribly, horribly tragic."

Hawkins was found dead in a hotel room in Colombia, shortly before FOO FIGHTERS were due to play a festival in Bogotá. He was 50 years old.

No cause of death was announced, although a toxicology report showed traces of 10 substances in his body, including opioids, marijuana and anti-depressants.

Investigators did not say whether the mix of drugs was a factor.

FOO FIGHTERS staged two tribute concerts in honor of Hawkins. The first tribute concert took place September 3 at London's Wembley Stadium. A Los Angeles concert was held on September 27 and raised money for Musicares and Music Support charities and served as a farewell party for Hawkins's adopted hometown.