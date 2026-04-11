Watch: DAVID LEE ROTH Makes Surprise Appearance At COACHELLA, Performs VAN HALEN's 'Jump' With TEDDY SWIMS

VAN HALEN frontman David Lee Roth made a surprise appearance at the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival in Indio, California on Friday, April 10, joining singer Teddy Swims for a rendition of the band's classic song "Jump".

Swims's Coachella stage was transformed into a stylized apartment set, complete with a bedroom, living room and even a front door, for which he used a doorbell sound effect to welcome each of his three surprise onstage collaborators — Roth, Joe Jonas and Vanessa Carlton. First emerged Jonas who joined Swims for a rendition of the JONAS BROTHERS' "When You Look Me In The Eyes". Next came Carlton who delivered her 2001 hit "A Thousand Miles".

When the doorbell rang for the last time, Roth stepped through, dressed in a leather vest and skintight trousers and flashing his trademark grin.

"Oh my God! It's David Lee Roth from the best fucking band of all time, VAN HALEN!" Swims told the audience before he and Roth delivered a playful and slightly imperfect version of "Jump", at one point missing their cue and laughing it off.

Coachella 2026 runs April 10-12 and 17-19 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio. This year's main-stage headliners are Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G.

Both weekends of Coachella, which is in its 25th edition this year, are sold out.

In recent years, notable surprise acts have appeared at the event, including WEEZER and Ed Sheeran in 2025, BLINK-182 in 2023 and ARCADE FIRE in 2022.

Earlier this year, Roth announced a 30-date solo tour of North America. The 71-year-old former VAN HALEN singer will launch the trek on April 16 in Airway Heights, Washington and will visit California, Arizona and Texas later in the month before playing in Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina and Ontario, among others, in May. June will see Roth hit New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Minnesota and Wisconsin, among other states. In August, David will play at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip in Sturgis, South Dakota.

Roth's solo shows in 2025 saw him backed by Al Estrada on guitar, Ryan Wheeler on bass, Francisco Valentino on drums and Danny Wagner on keyboards.

Roth's summer 2025 U.S. tour concluded on September 14 in Napa, California.

Roth played his first full solo concert in more than five years on May 3 at the 2025 edition of the M3 Rock Festival at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland.

Roth originally left VAN HALEN to pursue a solo career following the success of the band's album "1984", but he returned for a stint in 1996 and then took over as VAN HALEN's frontman again from 2007 until 2020, although the band had not toured since 2015.