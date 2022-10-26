Watch: DEE SNIDER Performs TWISTED SISTER Classics On Canadian TV Show 'En Direct De L'Univers'

TWISTED SISTER frontman Dee Snider was a surprise guest on the Canadian TV show "En Direct De L'Univers" this past weekend. Dee performed the TWISTED SISTER classics "We're Not Gonna Take It" and "I Wanna Rock" in honor of French-Canadian pop singer Isabelle Boulay, who counts Snider as her favorite vocalist.

On Monday (October 24),Dee took to his Twitter to write: "So I was a surprise guest on a French Canadian TV show called 'En direct de l'univers' last night that honored a major French speaking recording artist Isabelle Boulay. Though her musical style is nothing like mine it turns out I am her favorite singer!"

The top-rated "En Direct De L'Univers" welcomes personalities from all walks of life who see the songs that have marked their lives performed by their favorite artists.

Described by many as "much-watch Saturday night television", "En Direct De L'Univers" is notable for the way it showcases music and creators, as well as the authenticity it conveys through the magic of live performance.

"We're Not Gonna Take It" and "Stay Hungry" were the biggest hit single and album, respectively, in TWISTED SISTER's career.

"We're Not Gonna Take It" has been used in commercials for hotel chain Extended Stay America, Claritin, Walmart, Stanley Steamer and Yaz birth control.

The song's lyrics say in part "Oh you're so condescending/Your gall is never ending/We don't want nothin'/Not a thing from you."

"We're Not Gonna Take It" was first released as a single (with B-side song "You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll") on April 27, 1984. The "Stay Hungry" album was released two weeks later, on May 10, 1984. The single made No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, making it TWISTED SISTER's only Top 40 single, and the song was ranked No. 47 on VH1's "100 Greatest '80s Songs".

"We're Not Gonna Take It" was written solely by Snider. As influences for the song, he previously cited the glam rock band SLADE, the punk band SEX PISTOLS, and the Christmas carol "O Come, All Ye Faithful".

TWISTED SISTER called it quits in 2016 after completing a farewell 40th-anniversary tour. The band's last-ever concert took place in November of that year — 20 months after the passing of TWISTED's longtime drummer A.J. Pero.