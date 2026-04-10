Watch: DEEP PURPLE Visits Japanese Prime Minister SANAE TAKAICHI In Her Office

According to Reuters, the five members of DEEP PURPLE visited Japanese prime minister Sanae Takaichi earlier today (Friday, April 10) at the prime minister's office in Tokyo. Takaichi, known for her passion for hard rock and heavy metal and her skills as an amateur drummer, has long cited DEEP PURPLE among her favorite bands, alongside BLACK SABBATH and IRON MAIDEN.

"Welcome to Japan ... Uh-oh, I can't believe DEEP PURPLE are here," Takaichi said. "I have always admired DEEP PURPLE."

"You are my god," Takaichi told DEEP PURPLE drummer Ian Paice, presenting him with a signed set of Japanese-made drumsticks.

Paice said it was a "great pleasure" to meet Takaichi and a "bonus" on their latest visit to Japan. DEEP PURPLE singer Ian Gillan thanked the prime minister for meeting them.

"I have the deepest respect for the way you continue to make rock ⁠history while embracing new challenges and creating captivating music to this day," Takaichi told the band.

Takaichi revealed that she bought DEEP PURPLE's classic "Machine Head" album in grade school, and served as a keyboardist in a DEEP PURPLE tribute band during middle school, before switching to drums at university. She joked, "These days, when I fight with my husband, I drum to [DEEP PURPLE's] 'Burn' [album] and cast a curse on him."

DEEP PURPLE's meeting with Takaichi reportedly came about after a request from the band.

You can see video of DEEP PURPLE's visit at this location.

Last fall, Takaichi told Japanese radio station Tokyo FM that she regularly listened to the British heavy metal band IRON MAIDEN. She used to play drums in a heavy metal band that did BLACK SABBATH and DEEP PURPLE covers, and there's still an electronic drum kit in her parliamentary residence.

Takaichisaid that still plays the drums to relieve stress.

"When I get irritated by my husband's choice of words or behavior, I play the electronic drums after he's gone to bed," she said. "'Burn' by DEEP PURPLE is a staple. I play songs like this to let off steam."

DEEP PURPLE is scheduled to kick off a three-date Japanese tour on Saturday, April 11 at Tokyo's Nippon Budokan.

Photo credit: Jim Rakete (courtesy of The Outside Organisation)