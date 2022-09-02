Watch: DEF LEPPARD's PHIL COLLEN Shares Story Behind Iconic Riff From 'Pour Some Sugar On Me'

Jackson Guitars has uploaded a new episode of "Behind The Riff" in which DEF LEPPARD guitarist Phil Collen takes you through the story of the iconic riff from the band's classic song "Pour Some Sugar On Me".

Released in 1988, "Pour Some Sugar On Me" peaked at No. 2 on Billboard's Top 100 singles chart and started an explosion of over a million copies of the "Hysteria" album to be shipped in a single day.

Asked if he ever gets tired of playing the DEF LEPPARD classics over and over again, guitarist Vivian Campbell said in an interview, "To be honest, yeah, it would be great to go out and do obscure stuff. Instead of playing 'Pour Some Sugar On Me' every show, it would be more fun for us to go out and play an album cut from the 'High 'N' Dry' album or something. Having said that, every time that we go on stage we're playing in front of a different audience so the audience becomes like the sixth member of the group and it's exciting for the audience because even though we've played 'Photograph' a million times before, that might be their first time hearing it."

DEF LEPPARD's "The Stadium Tour" kicked off on June 16 in Atlanta, Georgia. The veteran British rockers are co-headlining the trek with MÖTLEY CRÜE, with support from POISON and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS.

DEF LEPPARD's set on the tour includes some of the band's biggest hits, such as "Pour Some Sugar On Me", "Photograph" and "Rock Of Ages" — as well as songs from the group's latest album, "Diamond Star Halos", among them "Kick" and "Fire It Up".

DEF LEPPARD's long-delayed North American trek was originally planned for 2020 and later moved to 2021 and then to 2022. "The Stadium Tour" will conclude on September 9 in Las Vegas, Nevada.