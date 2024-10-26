Watch: DREAM THEATER Performs In Cologne During 40th-Anniversary Tour

Fan-filmed video of DREAM THEATER's October 23 concert at Palladium in Cologne, Germany can be seen below.

The progressive metal legends played their first concert with Mike Portnoy in 14 years on October 20 at the O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom.

The drummer co-founded DREAM THEATER in 1985 with guitarist John Petrucci and bassist John Myung. Mike played on 10 DREAM THEATER albums over a 20-year period, from 1989's "When Dream And Day Unite" through 2009's "Black Clouds & Silver Linings", before exiting the group in 2010. Portnoy returned to DREAM THEATER in October 2023 after being replaced by Mike Mangini, who played with DREAM THEATER across five studio albums and accompanying world tours.

London marked the kick-off concert of DREAM THEATER's 2024-2025 40th-anniversary tour. The European leg of the trek — presented as "An Evening With Dream Theater" — will run through November 24 in Amsterdam, hitting cities in numerous countries along the way.

The setlist for the London, Berlin and Cologne shows was as follows, according to Setlist.fm:

Act I

01. Metropolis Pt. 1: The Miracle And The Sleeper (first time since 2017)

02. Act I: Scene Two: I. Overture 1928

03. Act I: Scene Two: II. Strange Déjà Vu

04. The Mirror (first time since 2014, with "Lie" outro)

05. Panic Attack (first time since 2015)

06. Barstool Warrior (first time with Mike Portnoy)

07. Hollow Years (first time since 2010; demo version)

08. Constant Motion (first time since 2015)

09. As I Am (first time since 2019)

Act II

10. Night Terror (live debut)

11. This Is The Life (first time since 2012, first time with Mike Portnoy)

12. Under A Glass Moon (first time since 2017)

13. Vacant (first time since 2006)

14. Stream Of Consciousness (first time since 2004)

15. Octavarium (first time in full since 2006)

Encore:

16. Act II: Scene Six: Home

17. Act II: Scene Eight: The Spirit Carries On

18. Pull Me Under

In a new interview with Jorge Botas of Portugal's Metal Global, DREAM THEATER drummer Mike Portnoy spoke about what it was like to perform live again with the band after 14 years. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I said it to the guys right after the [first] show [of the tour in London on October 20], it's, like, 'We can all take a deep breath now and now we can start to have fun.' The first show was just so intense that even during the show, it just was a lot of concentration and there was so much expectations. And so now with that out of the way, we can actually take a deep breath and now start to enjoy it."

Asked if he was nervous before taking the stage in London, Mike said: "I'll admit — I was. I never, ever get nervous before a show, but it was nerve-racking. My first time back with the guys in, I guess, 14 years live, plus such a massive venue and so much expectations and focus on us that we knew we'd be under the microscope. So, yeah, it was actually nerve-racking."

Regarding whether the setlist for DREAM THEATER's 40th-anniversary tour will change as the tour progresses, Portnoy said: "Back in in my first tenure, I used to love changing the setlist every single night — not only to keep it interesting for the fans, but to keep it interesting for us as well, having been doing it for 25 years at that point before I left. So, that is something that I know is very special for the band and for the fans. But with me coming back now, we wanna get our tour legs back first. So the setlist will be what it is now for a little while. And then once everybody's comfortable, then we'll start to experiment and then I'll start to really get creative and start fucking with it. For the moment and for the the next little while, this is the setlist."

As for his mindset in picking the songs for the 40th-anniversary-tour setlist, Mike said: "I wanted to have a setlist that almost felt like a greatest-hits show. Not that we have a lot of hits, but ones that you know are popular, ones that you know that are always crowd pleasers. You always know which ones get the most energy, and we wanted to have a show that kind of represented the whole career of the band. It's impossible to cover every album, so that was never gonna be possible. We did that on the 20th-anniversary tour, but that was 20 years; there was eight albums to choose from. Now it's 16. So we can't possibly cover every album, but at least wanted to cover all of the different eras and throw in some surprises in there as well, a combination of both."

In an interview with Chile's Sonar FM, Portnoy was asked if he missed playing with DREAM THEATER during his time away from the group. He responded: "Well, of course, I always missed DREAM THEATER and the music and the guys and the fans. Not all DREAM THEATER fans went on the ride with me with all of my other bands. So, every time I would tour with SONS OF APOLLO or WINERY DOGS or SHATTERED FORTRESS or NEAL MORSE BAND, I would see someDREAM THEATER fans, but there's a big portion of the fanbase that wasn't with me for all those years. So yeah, I missed them and I missed the guys and I missed the music. We were always a family first and foremost."

Regarding the fact that he is once again in charge of coming up with the setlists for DREAM THEATER's live shows, Mike said: "Yeah, it's an area that was always my department and my passion. I always wrote all the setlists for DREAM THEATER, as well as any of my bands or projects. That's an area that's very important to me. And yeah, when I came back to DREAM THEATER, a lot of the things we have to figure out who's gonna be in charge of what. There's a lot of areas that I used to be in charge of, which now John [Petrucci, DREAM THEATER guitarist] may do, or maybe the band makes band decisions. So I have to kind of find my place within the band's chemistry now. But yeah, one of the things that they did give back to me was the setlist and writing the setlist. So yeah, it was something that was a lot of fun and exciting — a great open palette to work with, really. 40 years of music, and I haven't played any of this music with the guys in almost 15 years. So it's all so fresh. Back in 2010, I might have been bored with it, but now in 2024, I'm just as excited to play those songs as any of 'em."

On the topic of how different it is to play with DREAM THEATER in 2024 compared to how it was 14 years ago, Mike said: "There's two sides to that question. The first I'll say, personally, I think we're just all older and wiser, more mellow. I am not as much of a control freak as I used to be; I'm a lot more easygoing, a lot more mellow. So, yeah, there's the one side of the natural age of everybody just — we're now in our fifties and sixties, and I think we're just more mature and experienced. But the other side to that question is, like I just mentioned, finding my place within this new chemistry and overseeing every area. And then when I left the band, they needed to take some of these areas and divide them up amongst themselves and have different people overseeing different areas. And now that I'm coming back, I have to kind of see what's comfortable. I have to very much respect that they've had 13 years without me and they may do things a certain way differently now. So it's up to me to really be very respectful to that and not try to force myself in any of the areas. So anytime something comes up, whether we're talking about a setlist or the merchandise or how they wanna record in the studio, no matter what the subject is, it's always now, like, 'Okay, well, how do you guys do it now? How do you want me involved? Do you want me to oversee it? Do you want me to stay out of it? That's fine too.' And it's kind of like a learning process to find myself comfortable with the way that the band works now."

Portnoy recently told the "So...You Want To Be A Musician?" podcast about his mindset when rejoining DREAM THEATER: "At our ages, we realized when we decided to reunite and get back together, I'd be lying if I didn't say we didn't start to look in the mirror and look at the clock and say, who knows how much time we have left? The clock is ticking, and we realize we're not gonna be here forever. And we wanna spend whatever time we have left together making music with the people that we grew up with and the people that we love. So, yeah, that's kind of where we're at at this stage."

Portnoy admitted to Mariskal Rock that he "needed to get used to was being the 'new guy'" after rejoining DREAM THEATER, "being the new guy in a band that I helped form when I was a teenager. So it's a bit of a transition for me to go from being a bit of the leader, as I was back when I left the band, now I have to kind of find my way back into the chemistry and I need to respect the fact that they've been doing this for 13 years without me and they have maybe new ways of doing things, new ways of making decisions," he explained. "So … I have had to be very respectful for my role as the new guy and finding my way back into the chemistry of the band."

DREAM THEATER will release its sixteenth studio album, "Parasomnia", on February 7, 2025 via InsideOut Music. The LP marks the band's first release with Portnoy since 2009's "Black Clouds & Silver Linings".

"Parasomnia" was produced by guitarist John Petrucci, engineered by James "Jimmy T" Meslin, and mixed by Andy Sneap. Hugh Syme returns once again to lend his creative vision to the cover art.

The first single, "Night Terror", is a musical thrill ride captured in the just shy of ten minutes listening experience. A music video for the song — directed by Mike Leonard — is now available.