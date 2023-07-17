  • facebook
Watch Drone-Camera Video Of LAMB OF GOD's Performance At INKCARCERATION MUSIC AND TATTOO FESTIVAL

July 17, 2023

LAMB OF GOD has shared drone-camera video of the band's July 16 performance at the Inkcarceration Music And Tattoo Festival at Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio. Check it out below.

Inkcarceration was first held at the Reformatory, made famous by "The Shawshank Redemption" movie, in 2018.

The festival, which ran from Friday through Sunday, reportedly drew more than 25,000 guests per day from across the globe.

This year's Inkcarceration featured bands performing on three different stages each day, with LIMP BIZKIT headlining on Friday, PANTERA topping the bill on Saturday and SLIPKNOT closing on Sunday.

LAMB OF GOD will head out on a full U.S. tour with PANTERA this summer, including a few stops at major festivals like Blue Ridge. Throughout August and early September, LAMB OF GOD will play eight headlining shows with a rotating cast of openers, including ICE NINE KILLS, SUICIDE SILENCE, THE ACACIA STRAIN, THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER and FROZEN SOUL.

LAMB OF GOD's latest album, "Omens", was released in October 2022. The LP is the follow-up to LAMB OF GOD's self-titled album, which arrived in June 2020. That effort marked LAMB OF GOD's first recordings with drummer Art Cruz, who joined the band in July 2019 as the replacement for Chris Adler.

