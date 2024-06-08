Watch: FIREHOUSE Performs With New Singer NATE PECK In Grantville, Pennsylvania

The Jim Powers YouTube channel has uploaded video of FIREHOUSE's June 7 performance at Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in Grantville, Pennsylvania. Check out the footage below.

Last month, Nate Peck, 2023 "American Idol" golden ticket recipient from Season 21, officially joined FIREHOUSE as the band's new lead vocalist. He replaced late FIREHOUSE frontman CJ Snare, who died on April 5 at the age of 64 following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Peck performed an outstanding audition for "American Idol" judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Richie praised Nate's performance, saying: "That was brilliant... The best rock singer EVER that we've had. You've got it!" Perry looked to the sky and said: "Actually, he's SO good!" High praises from all three judges got him unanimous consent to move onto the next level of the competition. Peck ultimately decided to leave the show to pursue his career in music his own way: playing live music in Nashville's booming rock scene and guest singing with national artists like JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE.

Peck was first introduced to FIREHOUSE guitarist Bill Leverty by JACK RUSSELL'S GREAT WHITE guitarist Robbie Lochner. Leverty explained: "When I first heard Nate's vocal range, tone and control, I immediately knew that he'd be the perfect fit, filling in for CJ who was recovering from surgery. I advocated hard to get Nate out to play at New England Rockfest in October of 2023. He learned our songs very quickly and absolutely crushed it at the show. I then sent some video to CJ, and he agreed, saying, 'THAT'S the guy'!"

CJ and Nate immediately became very good friends. According to Peck: "CJ and I would talk regularly, a few times a week. He would give me vocal coaching, advice on touring and life in general. He was definitely a great mentor for me."

Peck has been singing with FIREHOUSE since October of 2023, wowing audiences around the country.

"I am honored to be working with these guys and singing these great songs," Nate said.

Snare died was diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer in 2020 and took a hiatus from the band in 2023 to undergo abdominal surgery. However, his daughter is reported to have stated the official cause of death was cardiac arrest, according to TMZ.

CJ planned to rejoin FIREHOUSE for the band's summer tour in 2024.

In a statement on FIREHOUSE's social media, Snare's bandmates said he died "unexpectedly" despite his long illness.

They shared their "great sorrow" at losing their "brother… the rock and roll warrior.

"We are all in complete shock with CJ's untimely passing," they wrote.

"CJ was was arguably one of the best vocal talents of a generation, touring the world with FIREHOUSE non stop the past 34 years.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the entire Snare family, Katherine Little, friends, and all our beloved fans all over the world."

FIREHOUSE hasn't released a studio album since 2011's "Full Circle", which featured re-recorded versions of some of the band's older songs. The group's last collection of new material, "Prime Time", came out in 2003.

FIREHOUSE reached stardom during the early '90s with hits like "Reach For The Sky", "Don't Treat Me Bad" and "All She Wrote", as well as its signature power ballads "I Live My Life For You", "Love Of A Lifetime" and "When I Look Into Your Eyes".

At the 1992 American Music Awards, FIREHOUSE won the award for "Favorite Heavy Metal/Hard Rock New Artist". They were chosen over NIRVANA and ALICE IN CHAINS.

Formed nearly four decades ago, FIREHOUSE's classic lineup consisted of Snare, Leverty, drummer Michael Foster and bassist Perry Richardson. Richardson left in 2000 and was replaced by Allen McKenzie in 2003.