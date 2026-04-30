Watch: FOO FIGHTERS Perform In Front Of LEMMY Mural In 'Spit Shine' Music Video

FOO FIGHTERS have released a music video for "Spit Shine", a track from the band's new album, "Your Favorite Toy". The clip sees the members of FOO FIGHTERS performing in front of a mural of late MOTÖRHEAD icon Lemmy Kilmister when the show is invaded by zombies.

Written and directed by FOO FIGHTERS frontman Dave Grohl, with casting by Dave's daughter Harper Grohl (who also features in the video),"Spit Shine" is described in a press release as "a nightmare come true for connoisseurs of disemboweling, dismemberment and rock and roll."

"Your Favorite Toy" was released on April 24 via Roswell Records/RCA Records. The LP was co-produced by FOO FIGHTERS and Oliver Roman, engineered by Oliver Roman and mixed by Mark "Spike" Stent.

Grohl told Classic Rock magazine that "Your Favorite Toy" was "the most fun we've had making a record in years." He and his FOO FIGHTERS bandmates approached it with "no rules, no pressure — just the joy of plugging in and seeing what happens." The result, a 10-track, 36-minute effort that's "loud, it's melodic, it's weird in places… but it feels like us. It feels alive."

"Your Favorite Toy" features the recorded debut of new FOO FIGHTERS drummer Ilan Rubin, who replaced Josh Freese last year. It is the follow-up to 2023's "But Here We Are", which peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart.

"Your Favorite Toy"'s release was followed closely by the opening of FOO FIGHTERS' massive "Take Cover" world tour, which kicked off with a sold-out April 28 show at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut and will make stops at this year's Welcome To Rockville and BottleRock festivals before resuming with the sold-out opener of its European leg June 10 at Unity Arena in Oslo, Norway. The tour's swing through North America begins August 4 at Toronto's Rogers Stadium, running through to a September 26 date at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and featuring support from QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, MANNEQUIN PUSSY and more.

FOO FIGHTERS will perform at New York City's Irving Plaza on Thursday and Sayreville, New Jersey's Starland Ballroom on Saturday. Tickets for both shows cost $30 and are on sale in person at their respective venues. There is a two-ticket limit per person, and your guest must enter the venue at the same time you do.

FOO FIGHTERS are Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, Rami Jaffee and Ilan Rubin.